Snow a possibility Friday in the Southside of Virginia

The Southside of Virginia -- including Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties -- may get a dab of snow Friday, according to forecasters.

"It does look like there will be a little snow in the forecast, but it's still early in the game to pin down," National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Sporer said.

Residents can expect less than an inch of snow, if any, Sporer said.

"It looks like the best chance for decent snow will be much further west and south in the mountains of North Carolina," he said.

Road departments likely will be preparing roads with brine, which is made by running water through rock salt to produce a solution of 23% salt water. When it's spread on the roads, the solution dries and adheres to the road to prevent ice from forming.

Temperatures are expected to be below normal through Friday, with highs in the upper 30s. The remainder of the weekend should see temperatures reach the low-to-mid 40s, Sporer said.

Overnight through Sunday, the mercury will likely dip into the mid-to-upper 20s, he said.

There is a 20% to 30% chance of precipitation - rain and snow - Monday into Monday night before conditions dry out again Tuesday.