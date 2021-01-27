Snow possible tonight with possibly slick roads in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties are under a winter weather advisory as a snow-producing system moves into the area tonight and early Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued its alert for most of the Southside to expect rain starting late this afternoon then changing to snow through early Thursday morning.

NWS says up to one inch of snow may accumulate starting at as early as 9 p.m. and continuing to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Road conditions could be hazardous during the morning commute, but there have been no reported changes in scheduling.

Patrick County Public Schools are scheduled to resume in-person classes on its hybrid schedule at the regular time on Thursday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation issued an advisory of slick, snow-covered roads in its Salem Region, which includes Henry and Patrick counties. This could be a particular problem at higher elevations and on bridges and overpasses.

The release said VDOT crews and contractors will not apply brine to roads ahead of this storm as any pretreatment would wash off and not be effective.