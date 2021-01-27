 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow possible tonight with possibly slick roads in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

Snow possible tonight with possibly slick roads in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winter weather advisory

The region is under threat of snow starting tonight.

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties are under a winter weather advisory as a snow-producing system moves into the area tonight and early Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued its alert for most of the Southside to expect rain starting late this afternoon then changing to snow through early Thursday morning.

NWS says up to one inch of snow may accumulate starting at as early as 9 p.m. and continuing to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Road conditions could be hazardous during the morning commute, but there have been no reported changes in scheduling.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Patrick County Public Schools are scheduled to resume in-person classes on its hybrid schedule at the regular time on Thursday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation issued an advisory of slick, snow-covered roads in its Salem Region, which includes Henry and Patrick counties. This could be a particular problem at higher elevations and on bridges and overpasses.

The release said VDOT crews and contractors will not apply brine to roads ahead of this storm as any pretreatment would wash off and not be effective.

The interstate and primary roads are VDOT’s top priority for snow removal during a weather event, and as long as the snow continues to fall, snowplow operators will be making multiple passes over these main routes and not working on low-volume secondary routes (those numbered 600 and above) or neighborhood streets.

To check conditions, call 511 or visit the mobile app.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert