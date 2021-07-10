Social Services sets deadline for cooling assistance

The Virginia Department of Social Services is offering cooling assistance to qualifying households during the summer months, but the deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 16.

If your household has a child less than 6 years of age, an adult 60 years or older or a person on disability and meet income requirements you could be receiving assistance for in the payment of electric bills, security deposits for electricity, repairs to air conditioning or heat pumps, the cost of fans and window air conditioners.

This year, the maximum month gross income, before taxes, for a one-person household is $1,610 and up to $3,313 for a household of four.

If you need assistance, but aren't sure if you qualify, you encouraged to submit an application.

In Martinsville and Henry County, the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services at 20 Progress Drive in Martinsville will determine your eligibility.

In Patrick County and the town of Stuart, the Patrick County Department of Social Services at 106 Rucker Street, Suite 128 in Stuart will determine eligibility.