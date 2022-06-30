 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solar farm in Ridgeway approved

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) approved this week a special use permit to allow for the construction of a large scale solar energy facility in Ridgeway.

The Board met in the Summerlin Meeting Room at the County Administration Building where a public hearing was held on an application from Shifting Sands Solar, LLC to develop an 18.8 megawatt facility on approximately 268 acres on the east and west side of Old Sand Road, approximately 0.4 miles south of its intersection with Eggleston Falls Road.

Eliana Ginis, senior analyst of project development for Shifting Sands presented the matter to the Board and only one person, Brenda Sessor, spoke in opposition to the proposal.

Sessor said she was concerned with the view from the Marrowbone Heights Subdivision and complained that many people on her street were not notified by the company of their intentions.

In response to Sessor's complaint, the Board conditioned their approval with a requirement that extra evergreens be planted to obstruct the view of the solar panels from the road.

In addition, the Board also required the company to maintain the site in compliance with all federal, state and local laws; preserve existing mature tree growth and natural land forms to the maximum extent possible; exercise the permit within five years of approval and restrict construction of the facility between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The BZA has both approved and denied previous requests for solar farm construction in Henry County in the past.

According to a survey by Virginia Energy, the growth of large, ground-mounted solar facilities in Virginia has been more concentrated in the rural localities where large land areas are available to support development.

At the end of 2021, there were 51 operational utility-scale solar facilities greater than five megawatts in capacity in 35 different localities in Virginia and one of them straddles the Henry County-Pittsylvania County line, the survey shows.

Six other operational facilities are either in, or touch a portion of Pittsylvania County while none are currently operating in neighboring Patrick or Franklin counties, according to the survey.

Based on self-reported data from the 51 localities that indicated that they had reviewed at least one application, 44 of those localities have approved a large-scale solar application and 40 have approved at least one utility-scale solar facility that is five megawatts or larger in capacity.

One megawatt equals one million watts or 1,000 kilowatts, rough enough to electricity to serve anywhere from 400 to 1,000 homes, depending upon demands, power company officials have said.

Collectively, the responding localities in the Virginia Energy survey have reviewed a total of 279 applications for large-scale solar facilities and a majority (80 percent) of the applications that have been reviewed have been approved.

"Generally, the regions in the southern and eastern parts of Virginia have reviewed far more applications for large-scale solar," the survey stated. "Localities in Southside and Central Virginia specifically have reviewed the most local applications for new solar facilities."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

