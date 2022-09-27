Solar farm ordinance approved in Patrick County

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a Solar Facilities Ordinance at a regular meeting on Monday.

No one had signed up for a scheduled public hearing on the matter and when Board of Supervisors Chair Clyde DeLoach asked if anyone from the floor wished to speak, the room was silent.

At the last meeting, on Sept. 12, Larry Cowley with the Patrick County Planning Commission presented the ordinance to the board and offered to answer any questions. Board members praises on Cowley's efforts and scheduled the public hearing.

Lawmakers have set 2050 as the date when the power grid must be 100% renewable and electricity providers have been contracting with companies who have been gobbling up land in longterm lease agreements by the thousands of acres in order to construct solar farms.

Eight projects covering about 5,500 acres are already approved in Halifax County and the Amazon Arlington Solar Farm Virginia project in Chatham is roughly 1,200 acres. Henry and Pittsylvania counties share just under 200 acres of land that is home to the Axton Solar Project.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) list Axton Solar and Sol Leatherwood Solar as having two facilities that have met all the requirements for a permit in Henry County and six projects are in various stages of the process.

In Patrick County, the VDEQ lists Fairy Stone Solar, a 169-acre project in Patrick Springs and Orchard Solar. A 96-acre project in Cana along the western boundary of Flint Hill Road and Caution Tape Road is just across the Patrick County line in neighboring Carroll County.

"The number of solar farms is growing in Virginia and we have to have this in place to properly address it," said DeLoach.

The approved ordinance is 23 pages long and does not apply to residential solar installations or solar projects deemed to be of a small scale.

Projects falling in the category of large scale solar energy facilities will be required to submit a $2,000 fee along with an application.

Building officials have 45 days to review the application and, if complete, the application will be forwarded to the Planning Commission for consideration. Another 45 days may pass before an advertised meeting must be scheduled and once the project is approved for consideration, another 45 days may pass before a public hearing must be held.

Once the public hearing is finished, the Planning Commission would vote on the proposal, and if it passes, the project will pass to the Board of Supervisors within another 45-day period.

A public hearing and vote with the Board of Supervisors must take place before approval and should the matter fail, the applicant would have 16 days to appeal.

The ordinance contains details regarding requirements of a site plan that includes fencing, vegetation buffering, lighting and a limitation of 20 feet in height for solar panels that may be installed.

Included in the details is a requirement of decommissioning of the facility once operations have ceased, returning the property to its natural state.

A $2,000 permit fee will be charged to all approved projects and the applicant then has 180 days to acquire the permit after approval and another 180 days to start the project. If the project isn’t finished in 2 years, then the permit would become void.

In other matters:

The board approved an amendment to the Patrick County Public Schools Budget. DeLoach described it as "housecleaning" that had already been agreed upon.

Agreed to have an ordinance drafted that will give Patrick County authority to proffer tax refunds to corporations without having to obtain express approval from the board. The board had been made aware that the existing process had, on some occasions, caused the county to become liable for interest in addition to the refund.

Approved a request to close the transfer station at 171 Transfer Station Lane in Stuart on holidays beginning with Columbus Day on Oct. 10.