Solar farms hot issue in Iriswood

The Christmas season may be in full swing, but this week in Henry County it’s the subject of solar farms that will take center stage.

“The solar conversation is heating up locally, nationally and even the governor is talking about finding new resources for clean energy,” said Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard. “We need to revisit that conversation and hear the good, the bad and the ugly.”

To that end, Dillard has scheduled a solar farm meeting to the held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Axton Life Saving Crew building at 1200 A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton.

“This will be an opportunity to hear where people stand,” Dillard said. “We will also hear from the experts and discuss what our next step will be.”

Henry County Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark says his office has exploded with applications for solar farms, and many of them have their sights on Dillard’s district in eastern Henry County. In fact, the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with only one item on its agenda: Axton Solar LLC.

And on Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to County Code Chapter 6 where Clark is requesting the Board to consider amending code section 15.2-1427 by adding a subsection that would include solar fees for those seeking solar farm building permits.

The proposed fees range from $100 for up to 5,000 watts to $10,800 for five million watts and another $15 for each additional 10,000 watts over five million.

“We definitely need to have this conversation,” said Dillard. “We need to hear the concerns and then validate if those concerns are real or if they’ve been eradicated as the solar companies have adjusted. We also need to hear about the benefits.”

Just Thursday the Virginia Press Association held a panel discussion in prelude to the upcoming General Assembly session where the issue of solar energy is also a hot topic statewide.

“This is a problem all across the state, but particularly in rural Virginia,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D), 48th Legislative District. “There’s some growing pains and the permitting process is slow. There are localities that are coming up with plans and adopting ordinances to manage these projects. In fact, there’s $46 million coming to Halifax County with a number of projects there.”

Sullivan admitted with agriculture still the number one industry in Virginia, there are some “scare tactics out there about how much land it is going to take, but people forget what a big state Virginia is.”

Del. Michael Webert (R), 18th Legislative District said any discussion of solar energy results in the realization that the production of renewable energy is viewed in different lights.

“While we are trying to reach the goals for solar for the state, we have competing resources for land,” Webert said. “Housing is one of the primary consumers of land in Virginia, and we have state and national parks. There is runoff that comes from the panels, so how do we handle that?”

Dillard agreed, saying it was important that he hear from his constituents so that he could “speak with my board colleagues and speak for the district, not just my personal beliefs.”

“It’s important for people to come out so we can hear all the voices,” Dillard said. “People tell me they are concerned with the cosmetics, the way it looks. One guy emailed me and said he moved to the country and wanted to be able to see it.”

And the runoff from the solar panels that Webert mentioned can result in water contamination, from what Dillard has been told.

“And what happens in 25 to 30 years when they are no longer using the panels?” Dillard asked. “We need to have guidelines at the end of the process.”

“It’s easy to point out that we have plenty of land, but agriculture and forestry has to have its balance,” said Webert. “It can be difficult for communities to absorb. We need to decide how do we incentivize these companies to put them [solar farms] in the right places.”

Chip Dicks with Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association said that his company has completed over 100 solar projects in Virginia.

“The siting agreements allow us to have discussions with localities,” said Dicks. “We’ve created legislation so that localities can fund their broadband needs with $20 million upfront from a solar project, but the money can be used however they want.”

Dicks discounted the smaller solar projects as not being “part of the solution in a major way.”

“Bottom line: the opportunity for large-scale solar is in the rural areas,” Dicks said. “Small-scale solar is going to primarily be in the urban areas.”

Martha Moore with the Virginia Farm Bureau pointed out that no one was “making more land.”

“If you change the use, you’re not going to change it back, so how do we identify highly productive farmland? Can we avoid the farmland and use the more marginal land instead?” asked Moore. “We’re very concerned about the fragmentation of our forests, and the policy goals are competing with each other. As you change rural Virginia, you’re going to change the economic viability.”

Moore addressed Dillard’s concern about what happens when a solar farm reaches the end of its life.

“The State Corporation Commission has a study going on that asks: ‘What does decommissioning look like? If you’re removing topsoil to put solar panels on, how are you ever going to bring that land back?’” said Moore. “These are the things that we’ve still got to figure out, and there’s not a lot of data. If we’re going to go to renewable energy, then the whole state has to be a part of this, not just rural Virginia.”

Dillard said all citizens were invited to the meeting on Thursday, but he especially wants to hear from the people he represents.

“Axton Solar has been invited as well as Clark, George [Lyle, county attorney] and Dale [Wagoner, county administrator],” said Dillard. “There is a legal aspect to this, and we want to hear people speak that can give guidance to the Iriswood District.”

Individual land owners have also asked to speak, Dillard said, who include people who grow trees and harvest the timber.

“Forestry is key to our water supply,” said Nikki Rovner of The Nature Conservancy in the panel discussion. “Why are we pushing so hard for this? It’s because of climate change. But forests sequester carbon. Solar does too, but not nearly as much as forests. So we are concerned that we don’t reduce our forests to do this. We know we will lose some, but it’s important we don’t get way out of whack.”

Dillard is encouraging everyone to come “with an open-mind with the intent to work together.”

“Let’s not let this divide us,” said Dillard. “This can be a point of opportunity, so let’s make the most of it. No decisions will be made. It’s just a discussion.”