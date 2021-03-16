Some long-term-care facilities in West Piedmont Health District are opening for visitors

As long-term care homes are opening back up to visits, a middle school will remain open although a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Laurel Park Middle School student who was at school on Tuesday has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a notice sent by Henry County Public Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchet states.

The student “did have direct exposure with other members of our community,” Hatchett wrote. “The area(s) where the student visited are being deep cleaned and sanitized.”

The school will remain open, on the hybrid schedule for students. The school is working with the Virginia Department of Health to identify anyone who had been in contact with that student to determine whether they may have been exposed to the virus, and those people will be contacted by VDH, she wrote.

“If you are not contacted by the health department or informed by the school, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time,” she wrote.

Accepting visitors

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finally has allowed long-term care facilities to open to visitors, and two centers in Martinsville already have started with visits.