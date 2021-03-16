Some long-term-care facilities opening for visitors; LPMS remains open despite student's positive diagnosis

As long-term care homes are opening back up to visits, a middle school will remain open although a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
A Laurel Park Middle School student who was at school on Tuesday has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a notice sent by Henry County Public Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchet states.
The student “did have direct exposure with other members of our community,” Hatchett wrote. “The area(s) where the student visited are being deep cleaned and sanitized.”
The school will remain open, on the hybrid schedule for students. The school is working with the Virginia Department of Health to identify anyone who had been in contact with that student to determine whether they may have been exposed to the virus, and those people will be contacted by VDH, she wrote.
“If you are not contacted by the health department or informed by the school, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time,” she wrote.
Accepting visitors
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finally has allowed long-term care facilities to open to visitors, and two centers in Martinsville already have started with visits.
Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab on Blue Ridge Road and Martinsville Health & Rehab on Spruce Street both have begun allowing visitations, following safety guidelines.
“We are pleased to announce that CMS [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] recently released new guidance that will allow nursing homes to open for visitation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE),” Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Chief Administration Officer Bob Nelson wrote in a notification to families and caretakers of residents.
Guidelines are similar to the ones in place during an earlier attempt to open for visitations, with one big difference: People going to visit will not have to get a COVID-19 test beforehand.
Visitation is by appointment only. For appointments, contact Jaslyn Dillard or Teresa Reynolds at 276-638-8701.
Two visitors will be allowed per resident, for up to 30 minutes at a time. The preferred place for visits is outdoors.
“Infection control practices must be strictly adhered to,” the announcement states. They include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet and “hand hygiene.”
Visitation protocols are subject to change. They are based on any new onset of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the county as well as changes to guidance from the CMS/Centers for Disease Control.
No such announcement for visits has been made for Mulberry Creek Assisted Living; the last COVID update for that home was from Jan. 29.
Martinsville Health and Rehab is “off to a good start with indoor visits this past week,” said administrator Michael Greeley. It is a “limited visitation program, but families can visit.”
Martinsville Health & Rehab resumed visits last Wednesday, said company spokesperson Alan Blake Cosby; the staff received training in new CMS guidance on Friday; and residents’ families were notified of the updated CMS guidance on Monday.
Residents who have been vaccinated are able to get closer than the standard 6-foot social distancing with visitors, and even could touch their visitors, Cosby said.
Martinsville Health & Rehab reported March 12 on its website that 19 of its 83 residents in the home have recovered from COVID-19, and one patient was “admitted directly to the facility’s COVID Recovery Unit.” It reports that 18 employees have previously tested positive for COVID-19, and 18 employees have recovered and returned to work.
No information on visits was available, either by calling administrators or checking websites, from Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stanleytown or Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and The Landmark Center in Stuart, and calls were not returned by the end of the day.
Sovah Health officials also have eased some restrictions to most patients to have visitors.
There was a bit of false hope in September, when CMS guidelines allowed indoor visits to long-term care facilities under certain conditions: the home had to be free of cases for the past 14 days, and the home is in a county with a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 10 percent.
Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab announced then that it would allow visitors following certain safety guidelines, which included showing a recent negative COVID-19 test, but it never was able to do that. The facility ended up with more cases, and the county’s positivity rate shot up and remained above 10%.
By the numbers
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday morning in the West Piedmont Health District. There also were 2 deaths, 1 each in Henry and Franklin counties, pushing to 301 in the district to have died.
The Virginia Department of Health had confirmed those deaths by 5 p.m. Monday. Those deaths increased the total death toll to 121 in Henry County and 70 in Franklin County.
Henry County reported 8 new cases, while Franklin County reported 3 and Patrick County reported 1. Martinsville had no new cases reported Tuesday morning.
The district’s rate of positive tests now is at 5.5% (statewide it’s 5.4%) of more than 62,000 tests. In January that rate surpassed 21%.
The Virginia Department of Health reports this morning there have been 597,141 cases and 10,104 deaths statewide. Some 25,439 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County has had 4,277 cases, with 297 hospitalizations and 121 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,525 cases, with 132 hospitalizations and 70 deaths. Patrick County has had 1,261 cases including 97 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Franklin County has had 3,770 cases, 136 hospitalizations and 70 deaths.
