Some nursing homes in the area will resume in-person visits

Mulberry Creek “will continue to provide updates on our visitation protocols as CMS guidance changes,” the letter states.

Stanleytown Health & Rehab Center Administrator Kennedy Flynn said officials there are keeping an eye on the facility’s as well as the area’s situation before resuming visits.

“We are following Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CDC, and Virginia Department of Heath guidelines when deciding when and how to safely resume visits and have notified our patients and families of these criteria,” Flynn wrote in an email. “When the Henry County prevalence rate is less than 10% and when our center has no positive cases of COVID-19, visitation will resume.

“We currently have one remaining positive patient, and according to the latest data from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the local prevalence rate is 14.1%.”

King’s Grant Executive Director James L. Shorter wrote in an email that “King’s Grant will be able to move forward with more options once Henry County’s positive case percentage drops below 10%.”