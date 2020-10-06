Some nursing homes in the area will resume in-person visits

Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville appears to be the first long-term care facility in the area that will offer in-person visits indoors or outdoors
Mulberry Creek said in an email to residents’ families that allowing for in-person visits, starting Oct. 13, was a result of new guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
“We are pleased to announce that CMS recently released new guidance that will allow nursing homes to open for visitation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE),” Mulberry Creek Chief Administration Officer Bob Nelson wrote to residents’ families on Sept. 30.
To keep residents safe, “Kissito Healthcare will be opening our facilities for visitation under the following guidelines that are consistent with CMS/CDC guidance,” that email to families states. Kissito is Mulberry Creek’s parent company. Those guidelines are:
- People who want to visit must show negative COVID-19 test results dated within 72 hours of the visit.
- All visitors must pass a screening questionnaire.
- Visits are by appointment only, during visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. weekends.
- Only two visitors per resident are allowed, at the rate of one 30-minute visit each week.
- Visits will take place in certain locations, indoor or outdoor, but not in residents’ rooms. Outside is the preference unless the weather is bad.
- Infection-control measures such as distancing, masks and “hand hygiene” must be in place.
- People should not bring food or gifts.
- Visitors must arrive to appointments 15 minutes early.
- Physical barriers, such as Plexiglas dividers, will be in place.
Mulberry Creek “will continue to provide updates on our visitation protocols as CMS guidance changes,” the letter states.
Stanleytown Health & Rehab Center Administrator Kennedy Flynn said officials there are keeping an eye on the facility’s as well as the area’s situation before resuming visits.
“We are following Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CDC, and Virginia Department of Heath guidelines when deciding when and how to safely resume visits and have notified our patients and families of these criteria,” Flynn wrote in an email. “When the Henry County prevalence rate is less than 10% and when our center has no positive cases of COVID-19, visitation will resume.
“We currently have one remaining positive patient, and according to the latest data from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the local prevalence rate is 14.1%.”
King’s Grant Executive Director James L. Shorter wrote in an email that “King’s Grant will be able to move forward with more options once Henry County’s positive case percentage drops below 10%.”
However, King’s Grant has worked out creative ways for visits, he said. “The licensed areas have been very creative in allowing for visits whether it be through a glass window, gazebo, socially distanced outdoors, or balcony,” he wrote. “Our team has found ways to make a visit with loved ones possible. We have accomplished this without having one single positive resident COVID-19 case.”
At Martinsville Health & Rehab, “preparations are underway for indoor visits to resume, however, there are a number of considerations that impact the timing for these visits to begin,” Alan Cosby of Trio Healthcare wrote on behalf of Michael Greeley, the administrator of Martinsville Health & Rehab.
Cosby listed those considerations as the area’s “COVID-positivity rate;” there being an active COVID outbreak at the facility; results of ongoing surveillance testing, continued access to personal protective equipment; “creation of a designated visitation space;” and “installation of a protective barrier/divider to be utilized during resident/family member visits.”
The Landmark Center and Blue Ridge Health and Rehab in Stuart did not respond to the Bulletin’s questions about visits.
In Danville, Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House is “only doing patio visits and window visits,” said an employee who identified herself as “Danielle” on the phone.
Outdoor visits on the patio are scheduled one per hour, with each visit to last for a maximum of 30 minutes, she said. Each resident can have two visitors during each visit. Standard safety practices such as mask-wearing and social distancing must be followed.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
