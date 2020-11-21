Some Southside families say they will serve up caution on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving always has been “a very special day” for Joe and Betty Gillispie of Laurel Park. She has 58 years’ worth of scrapbooks to prove it.

However, this time, the couple will just celebrate together, alone. They are “staying away from everyone,” Betty Gillispie said.

Her friends are in the same boat, also celebrating with only a few people.

“Sad, but what can you do?” she said.

However, the Gillispies and their friends seem to be the exceptions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled a lot of events during the past year, but Thanksgiving seems to be one people want to hold onto — although in more limited ways than before.

Thursday evening, just a week before Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the American public that people should not visit others for Thanksgiving — not even members of their immediate families — because the increasing spread of the coronavirus is at an all-time high and visiting would only spread it more.

Instead, the CDC cautioned, people only should celebrate the holiday with members of their households. They defined that as people who have been living together for at least 14 days.