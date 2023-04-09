The Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold a Confederate Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Patrick County Courthouse in Stuart.

The ceremony will honor those soldiers from Patrick County who served from 1861 to 1865 in the Civil War.

This year’s speaker will be local author and historian Tom Perry whose speech is titled “A Portrait of JEB Stuart.”

The soldiers will be honored with a wreath and flowers that will be laid at the monument in remembrance. The ceremony will end with the Sons of Confederate Veterans Honor Guard firing a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of “Taps”.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans is made up of the direct heirs of the United Confederate Veterans, and it is the oldest hereditary organization for male descendants of Confederate soldiers.

Organized in Richmond in 1896, the Sons of Confederate Veterans continues to serve as a historical, patriotic and non-political organization dedicated to ensuring that a true history of the 1861 to 1865 period is preserved, a release states.

The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.