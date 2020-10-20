Soup's on!

Since 2016, the soup kitchen ran out of the house Lock Boyce had donated the use of to them, on Tudor Orchard Road, after a 6-week closure. Before that, it had operated for almost 2 years out of the building at the Patrick Springs ballpark.

An adaptable program

During the past seven months, “it’s been a rather difficult time just being shut down and not being able to do what we want to do,” Van Rowe said.

Though they haven’t been making and delivering soup, they’ve still been seeking and accepting donations, so “our soup kitchen is well stocked at this point. … We got so packed with supplies that we were having difficulty having enough room to actually work in.”

Many of their donations come from Feeding America in Salem and God’s Pit Crew in Danville, he said.

Under the old system, the volunteers dropped off the food in Mason jars that the clients would return the next time they came, for reuse. Now, the soup kitchen is using disposable plastic containers, but probably will go back to the Mason jars with its regular clients, Rowe said.