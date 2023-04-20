Homes and other locations across Martinsville overflowed with carefully designed floral arrangements Wednesday for this year’s Historic Garden Week tour.

The Martinsville Garden Club and The Garden Study Club partners each year to host the tour which is part of a statewide initiative of the Garden Club of Virginia.

This year there were six stops: Lora and Mark Ware’s home at 917 Mulberry Road, Liz and Doug Goldstein’s home at 1001 Cherokee Trail, Pamela and Bruce Mazurek’s home at 200 Westover Lane, Elizabeth Joyce’s home at 1114 Sam Lions Trail, The Gravely-Lester Art Garden and the gardens of Julia and Blake Shumate’s home.

“It was a blessing,” Martinsville Historic Garden Tour Chair Laura Hundley said. “From one year to the next you just don’t know who’s going to be so gracious to allow people into their homes … I was very blessed to have the homeowners that I did.”

It was Tina Sharpe’s first time attending the garden tour and she said that her favorite flower arrangement was a large one with white yellow flowers located in the Goldsteins’ kitchen.

The large, airy arrangement was made of iris, bottle brush bush, globe flowershrub, variegated eunonymus and spurge, by Martinsville Garden Club member Coates Clark.

Tracie Heavner was the house manager of the Joyce house and said a steady flow of people had continuously cycled through with very little down time as of around 1 p.m. Guests who signed in at the home came from Martinsville, Galax, Danville, Lexington and even as far as Illinois.

“A lot of people said they never miss the tour,” Heavner said.

Heavner said she loved the use of flower arrangements in the bathrooms and that the size and shapes of the flowers added a unique flare to the designs.

All of the flowers in the arrangements were gathered locally.

“All the houses, all the flowers were gorgeous and inspiring,” Patti Williams said. She added that the flowers and homes were all represented beautifully.

It was Williams’ first time on the tour and she said seeing the cars both on display and decorated with flowers was one of her favorite parts of the tour.

There were three car displays: a Mercedes a trail of flowers spilling from the front seat to the floor at the Shumate house, a red 1964 Porshe 356 Outlaw at the Mazurek home with an arrangement sitting in front of it and an older model Jeep Grand Wagoneer at the Joyce home with arrangements in the open trunk.

There were also two bicycle flower arrangements outsid both the Goldstein home and the Mazurek home.

“Everyone’s so excited about the tour,” Natalie Coleman said. Coleman was stationed outside the Joyce house and said that all the arrangements were “so interesting.”

Pat Sharpe said his favorite part of the tour was having the Pickle and Ash food truck waiting to serve guests lunch after they were done looking through all the destinations.

Other vendors were Janice Cain Stationary, Hamlet Vineyards, Unique Styles and Designs and Art by Robin.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the annual tour statewide. Proceeds go towards the restoration of historic public gardens and landscapes. Martinsville has benefited from this in the past with the Martinsville-Henry County Historic Courthouse restoring the brick patio, work on the canons and putting in plants.

“We’ve been very blessed with fantastic weather and we’ve had a good turnout,” Hundley said.