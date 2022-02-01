Southern Virginia Partnership for Health Sciences Careers formed as regional collaboration

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation announces the formation of the Southern Virginia Partnership for Health Sciences Careers.

The Partnership is a regional collaboration of educators, employers and economic development professionals committed to aligning health sciences education to meet the employment needs for the health care industry in the southern Virginia region, a press release states. The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation provided the initial grant funds to initiate the Partnership.

This collaboration is led by an executive committee of Karen Jackson, the interim executive director of the New College Institute (NCI); Dr. James “Greg” Hodges, president of Patrick & Henry Community College; Ellen Dyke, board member of NCI; and Rick Shinn, interim chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Medical Center.

“We’re pleased to be working with regional stakeholders in southern Virginia to form this vital Partnership. The shortage of healthcare workers and the lack of adequate access to care is a significant issue in southern Virginia,“ stated Dr. William A. Hazel, Senior Deputy Executive Director of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation. “We will address these issues in a meaningful way, similar to the successful Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Sciences Careers.”

“The formation of this partnership will be very impactful to our region,” said Sen. William M. Stanley. “Having represented southern Virginia for more than a decade, I can attest to the need to strengthen healthcare for our residents as well as provide new economic opportunities to grow our healthcare workforce.”

Moving forward, the Southern Virginia Partnership for Health Sciences Careers will continue to work with stakeholders to analyze the region’s healthcare resources and facilitate meaningful outcomes. It will engage both students and employers to increase the number of healthcare workers and to enhance the availability of quality healthcare to southern Virginians.

About Claude Moore

Claude Moore was born in 1892 in Danville and had described his childhood "as one of poverty, steeped in the values of hard work and thrift," the website www.claudemoorefoundation.org states.

He was graduated from the University of Virginia Medical School, which he attended on scholarship, in 1916. He studied radiology at Mayo Clinic, taught at George Washington University and established an independent practice. He began investing in land in Northern Virginia in 1931, and at one time was one of the largest landowners in Loudon County.

Moore established the foundation in 1987, leaving most of his fortune in trust "for the purpose of enhancing educational opportunities throughout the Commonwealth and beyond," the website states.

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, a private Virginia philanthropy, serves as a catalyst for innovative programs that extend opportunities and access to life-long well-being. In the past five years, the Foundation has contributed nearly $30 million to sustainable programs that serve their communities in the areas of healthcare, education, and human services.

