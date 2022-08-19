Southern Virginia Properties joins Long & Foster

Southern Virginia Properties of Martinsville has joined Long & Foster Real Estate.

The firm and its almost a dozen real estate agents became part of Long & Foster, operating as its new Martinsville office, on Monday. Elle Wilk will lead the office, with added support from Kermit Johnson, who manages Long & Foster’s nearby Smith Mt. Lake location. In addition to Wilk, joining Long & Foster are Angie Ancheta, Lisa Spencer, Birgit Delaidatti, Debbie Lawless, Eve Tilley, Mark Spencer, Dawn Brown, Amanda Justus, Teresa Campbell, Danielle Foster and Lindsey Godlove.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Thursday at the Martinsville office, located at 10 Bridge St. North. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is being held as part of the Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s After Hours event.

“Long & Foster is committed to growing our presence in Southwest Virginia and partnering with Southern Virginia Properties allows us to increase our footprint and better serve home buyers and sellers throughout the area,” stated Bobbie Holman, senior vice president and regional manager of Long & Foster, in a press release. “Additionally, having a leader like Elle who is active in the community provides us with a unique understanding of the local market and the needs of its residents.”

Wilk joined the real estate industry in 1998, and she has served as broker of Southern Virginia Properties since 2007. Under her leadership, the team consistently increased its market share in the local area, progressing to the No. 1 position in 2020. Wilk also has been included in the top 1% of all brokers in the Martinsville-Henry County area.

Wilk is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with community support programs such as Uptown Revitalization, Economic Development Corporation and Partnership for Economic Growth. She also previously served as President and MLS director for the Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County Association of Realtors.

“I’m thrilled to join Long & Foster and look forward to helping our agents, as well as our clients, take advantage of the many marketing programs available to them through Long & Foster,” Wilk said. “Not only does Long & Foster have excellent brand recognition, but also it puts its agents and clients first — just as Southern Virginia Properties has always done.”

The Martinsville office operates through Long & Foster’s Elite Entrepreneur Platform, which allows agents to build their own business while aligning with the nation’s No. 1 real estate company, as part of HomeServices of America.

Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate, said, “We have no doubt the new Martinsville office will become the go-to resource when consumers in this area of Virginia are looking to make confident, well-informed buying and selling decisions.”

For more information, call Wilk at 276-340-5861 or visit LongandFoster.com.