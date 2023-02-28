Martinsville City Council toured Southside Monday afternoon and then met with concerned residents who live in the area for a community meeting.

Common complaints, similar to those that have been heard previously, were shared again among about 35 people who attended the meeting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Starling Avenue, but Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher had some good news to share.

"We're monitoring crime, and an analysis of January 2022 to January 2023 [shows] we've had a 21% reduction in crime. The most common crimes are assaults, and they are mostly domestic," said Fincher. "This is only for Southside."

Fincher said among the changes being implemented within the Martinsville Police Department since he was named chief at the first of the year has been to divide the city into four zones with a person assigned to each zone.

"If this person sees resources that need to be moved or if there is a crime trend, then it's his job to let us know so that we can make the adjustment," Fincher said.

Council began the evening on Monday at 5:30 p.m. when they boarded a bus and toured the Southside area. Occasionally the bus would slow down while council members and city officials looked at junked vehicles, debris, dilapidated small parks, multiple cars parked on both sides of narrow streets and houses in poor condition that have been marked for either rehabilitation or demolition.

"Quite a bit of work in some areas have been done," City Manager Leon Towarnicki said at the beginning of the meeting. "Last year we had two neighborhood tours in Southside, in April and November. Back last April speeding was noted, and trash and debris, and there was a time when we had a problem with four-wheelers on Smith Lake Road."

Towarnicki said in response to some residents expressing concern about Sovah Health in Martinsville curtailing certain services that the chief executive officer was invited to come to a council meeting and provide an update.

"An official at Sovah did come and talked at length," said Towarnicki. "We plan to get Spencer Thomas [CEO of Sovah Health in Martinsville] back, because they have some updates they want to share with us."

The inspection department reported responding to over 90 complaints in Southside since the last meeting in November.

"We've still got abandoned vehicles on Oak Grove," said Jane Martin. "Are they paying taxes?"

"I counted 21 vehicles behind one building," said Norman Berkley. "The future of the city and ya'll betting on growth, but when you look at some of this it doesn't leave a good taste in someone's mouth."

A woman who identified herself as "Gail on Park Street" said she had purchased her house because of a fire hydrant located in her yard, but now the hydrant is damaged.

"It's been banged up for quite some time," she said. "I've asked about it and they said it would be fixed. I'm concerned about that fire hydrant being banged up like that. I'm a New Yorker and one of the reasons I continue to stay here is because I feel safe and that's because of the police. I appreciate you guys very, very much."

Betty Cannady said she also lived on Park Street and had concerns.

"The abandoned houses are being taken over by homeless people and there's a lot of broken glass," Cannady said. "It's pretty peaceful here, but a lot of people are riding around especially on the weekend and I'd like to have the police do more patrol. We also have coyotes - what can you do?"

Fincher said coyotes are classified as wildlife, not pets.

"They are a nuisance animal, but in the city we can't trap them or shoot them. They have to be caught in specialized traps set up by the Department of Wildlife," said Fincher. "We've had problems with people putting out food for dogs and cats and it attracts the coyotes. They are getting bold, but the biggest concern about them are our pets. That's what you have to watch for."

Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls compared the sound of a pack of coyotes at 3 in the morning to a horror movie.

"We get that traffic is a top concern and for some reason people in Martinsville don't respect crosswalks. Speeding is a big issue as well as dilapidated and abandoned houses," said Rawls. "We are going to have some people from Roanoke to come talk to us. We are working on it."

Martin and Berkley suggested the council members "start enforcing your laws."

"There's a man that lives on our street and has two beautiful Siberian Huskies, but it stinks. Neighbors can't enjoy their backyards because of the smell," said Berkley.

"I'm tired of complaining, and Maintenance doesn't do anything about it," said Martin.

Fincher said his department had been working with the owner of the dogs.

"Our officers helped this guy out with their own money," Fincher said. "He's a very good person and he loves his dogs, and they are in full compliance."

Said Berkley: "Those dogs are not being cared for."

The woman who referred to herself as "Gail on Park Street" said the recent train derailment in Ohio had caused her to be concerned about what was being transported by the trains that travel through Martinsville.

"We have a train, and I wonder what are they carrying and are we safe?" she asked.

"Most of it is coal," said Council Member Kathy Lawson.

"The DEQ monitors all that stuff," said Council Member Chad Martin. "They make sure there's no runoff or that it's coming to communities."

"They don't carry coal in tanks," said Sonny Farmer of Pace Street.

"The contents of the trains is something we should look into," said Mayor LC Jones.

"Donna on Belmont Street" said she was concerned about parked cars making it dangerous to drive on narrow streets and Berkley asked why the City isn't more proactive about rehabilitating houses before it's too late.

"A house on Oakgrove is two or three years from not being able to be rehabbed," said Berkley. "If you contacted the absentee owners and tell them, right now somebody could get in there and flip it."

Building and Zoning Official Kris Bridges said that the City is not authorized to be in the land development business.

"Even if we were, we don't have the resources," said Bridges. "Sometimes when we give them [homeowners] options, they don't do anything."

Jones announced that a Community Advisory Board was going to be created specifically to tackle the issues being discussed at the meeting.

"I rode around tonight and we saw a lot, but a lot of it we knew was there," said Jones.

Mike Sanguedolce of Starling Avenue said he had purchased a house on Wilson Street that had been abandoned.

"I found the owner and I brought it back," said Sanguedolce. "If we see a house that is abandoned, you can find the owner through the city's GIS system. There are three houses on Wilson that are coming back."

Sanguedolce also announced that he had recently been appointed to the Transportation Safety Committee.

"I've been here five years and there's a lot of traffic on Starling," Sanguedolce said. "Three people told me you'll never make a difference, but I've gotten two people to join me on the Committee. I'm still learning what this Committee can do."