Southside in shambles

Martinsville City Council toured Southside Martinsville on Tuesday and made clear at a neighborhood community meeting that night that conditions in the area were the worst they've been in years.

Council members loaded a van at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall and spent the next hour touring the streets. From Askin and Park Streets to Forest and Village Streets, the verdict was consistent: The view was not pretty. At 7:30 p.m., council members and staff convened a neighborhood meeting a Fuller Memorial Church at 1204 Askin Street to discuss it.

"Just about every case we saw houses that needed attention, and most of those houses had been posted," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "A lot of yards needed attention, a lot of junk in the street, basketball goals, cars parked on the street in the wrong direction. There are a lot of problems.

"We've toured this area for many years and this is the worst I think I've seen Southside look."

Building and Zoning Official Kris Bridges acknowledged the situation was as dire as he had seen.

"There are quite a number of properties in the Southside and Westside," said Bridges. "It looks as bad as I've seen it in the past 22 years I've been doing this."

But the methods of intervention afforded the City are limited.

"Our right of entry is based on what we can see from the street," Bridges said. "We get as creative as possible, we get out and look, we walk the street to see if there is something we can see."

Bridges said inspectors in his department have been asked to go inside someone's home and look out of a second-floor window.

"We can't do that," said Bridges. "We rank them and we knock them off as fair as we can citywide. If a structure has extensive fire or structural problems then they go to the top of the list."

Bridges said once they exhaust their attempts to work with the property owner, a notice is published in the newspaper.

"Once that's done, we have to put it out for bids and based on that report we can go to our own resources sometimes or hire a contractor," Bridges said. "Then we turn it over to collections to try to get our money back. Right now we run at about 50 percent."

Due to staffing shortages, Towarnicki said, the City is not able to utilize labor from the City Prison Farm as they have in the past, and much of that work has now become the responsibility of the Public Works Department, but with the summer season coming on "the public works crews are busy mowing."

Tina Barrett said she bought a house a 203 Spring St. only to learn after she bought it that it was on the City's demolition list.

"It was on the demo list and we didn't know it," said Barrett. "We are trying to fix it up and live in it."

Towarnicki suggested to Barrett that she find out what it would cost to bring the property into compliance and then make a decision whether it was worth the cost.

"My recommendation is to get somebody to come look at it and from that assessment you could put together a plan of action," said Towarnicki.

Bridges said his office has yet to refuse a plan of action submitted to them.

"At some point you have to decide if it's worth it," said Towarnicki.

Margie Draper of Keel Street and a number of other speakers talked about neglected properties throughout Southside.

"I know of a house that has been condemned for several months," Draper said. "It has little children in the house with rats, mice, big black spiders and trash galore in the backyard, but they can't get in touch with the owner. They have worked trying to get something done about the house."

Draper declined to give the address of the property in question.

"I'm speaking for another person," said Draper.

Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles told the group of 36 people in attendance that speeders on residential streets should be reported.

"Anytime there's a speeding complaint we will put officers there," added Police Chief Eddie Cassady. "Sometimes we will leave a police car there. People ask us 'Why do you leave that police car there?' and we tell them you never know if there's someone sitting in it or not."

Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: "If you see a problem with trash let us know."

But several residents on Graves Street who didn't identify themselves by name said the problems extend beyond trash.

"There is nobody in this one house and every time you go by it there are more windows broken out," said one speaker. "There are kids and homeless people living there, and the front door stays open," said another.

Martinsville Police Officer Coretha Gravely said she works diligently with individuals daily to try and make a difference.

"I try to stress to young kids to take pride in where you live," said Gravely. "They say they don't have garbage bags, so I get them a trash bag. I work with the young people and they pick it up. This is something that everyone has to work on."

City Council Member Danny Turner said much of the problem was an "owners versus renters" problem, noting that owners typically take pride in ownership and renters do not.

"Dumping is also a problem," added Gravely. "People don't pay any attention, but we can't give up. If you see somebody dumping, get the tags if you can and get it to us."

Missy Thompson said she lives in Henry County, but her brother still lives on Askin Street, where she grew up.

"The house across from 912 Askin Street is full of trash," said Thompson. "I grew up on this street and it used to be a wonderful community."

Darwin Belcher said he lived on Village Street and had paid too many repair bills fixing his vehicles that had been damaged by potholes on nearby Smith Lake Road.

"Nothing is being done to Smith Lake Road," said Belcher. "Is anything going to be done?"

Towarnicki said the City was "looking at it," but "it's fairly long and not much traffic."

"It would take our entire budget for one year to pave it all," said Towarnicki.

"We've also got drug problems on Village Street," said Belcher. "Most of the drugs are in houses that are rented. If you can contact the homeowners then maybe something can be done."

"I don't want to let out too much, but there will be some folks getting charged this week," said Cassady. "I worked narcotics for 14 years and doing search warrants and if we had to contact the homeowners we would be on the phone all the time. Once we have proof we send the landowner a letter that their property is subject to seizure.

"That gives the landlord a paper that says 'Now I can evict these people.' When you see these kinds of problems, please continue to call us."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.