Southside Park hosts state tournament

A thunderstorm might have been enough to cancel a ceremony with City Council members and officials, but it had little effect on a state tournament taking place in Martinsville this weekend.

Hundreds of players, family and fans descended upon a partially renovated Southside Park on Ranson Road Friday afternoon for the Division 1 and 2 Virginia Dixie Youth Annual AAA State Tournament.

Every parking space was filled, and cars were parked in grassy areas and along the entrance road to the park.

The park had fallen into disrepair in recent years and Council decided to commit COVID relief funding to fix the problems.

Phase 1 of the project included re-working three dugouts on the lower fields, adding a new dugout on the upper field and replacing scoreboards at the Pony, Colt and Bronco fields, a city release stated.

The first part of the renovations cost $55,000, which came from a $25,000 PUP Grant from the Harvest Foundation and $30,000 in ARPA funding, the release said.

Bids for Phase 2 will be advertised later this summer and will include construction of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant restrooms at the existing concession stand and press box building, enlargement of the concession space and roof replacement, the release stated.

Members of City Council and city officials were scheduled to be on hand for the tournament's opening ceremony at 4 p.m., and while they were nowhere to be found, players from 14 teams were tossing baseballs and taking batting practice in preparation for a state tournament that began on Friday and will continue through Wednesday.

The Dixie Youth State Baseball League competing in the state tournament in Martinsville is made up of players who are 9 and 10 years old.

Division 2 fields teams are from Dinwiddie, Cumberland, Amherst, Emporia-Greensville, Salem and Lunenburg.

Division 1 contestants are from North Roanoke, Appomattox and Prince George, and the counties of Halifax, Patrick, Henry, Carroll and Charlotte.

Southside Park has four baseball diamonds allowing multiple games to take place at the same time.

Three of the fields are lighted, a necessary condition for the state tournament, because games begin in the afternoon and continue into the night each day.