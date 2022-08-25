Sovah CEO: Not closing or selling

Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas appeared before City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night to dispel rumors about the current status and future plans of Martinsville's only hospital.

"I hear the rumors and despite everything in the past two years, we're in a good position financially," said Thomas. "We're not closing, we're not contemplating closing and I don't see us changing what we're doing or taking out any more services. There are no plans to sell the hospital."

Many of the rumors circulating began when it was learned that the Martinsville hospital announced in May it would pause its obstetrics program.

"That was a tough decision," Thomas said. "We had to ask 'Are we providing the best service we can?' because the volume became so low it became difficult to keep the program open. About 300 babies is the magic number that says it makes sense, and we delivered 120 or so babies last year."

Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles asked Thomas if pausing the service meant a woman arriving at the emergency room ready to deliver a baby would be turned away.

"No," said Thomas. "We delivered two babies this week and transferred one to Danville and the other to Carilion."

Thomas said there was no set date when the hospital would be providing obstetrics again, but "we have every intention of doing so."

Until then, Thomas said, there were different ways to offer obstetrics, such as through nurse midwives.

On Aug. 17 the Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) announced that $1.5 million would be made available to the Western Piedmont, New River, Mount Rogers and Blue Ridge Workforce Development Boards. The money will be used to recruit and train approximately 110 new community health workers, doulas, LPNs, peer recovery specialists and similar positions at the associate degree level or below with Sovah Health and Carilion Clinic serving as trainee sites.

Target areas for the project include the cities of Martinsville, Danville and Lexington and the counties of Henry, Franklin, Pittsylvania, Giles, Rockbridge and Tazewell.

"Four of six hospitals located in the service area offer no labor and delivery services at all," a release from VRHA stated. "The other two have no certified doulas within their catchment area to help improve prenatal care and birth outcomes."

"It's a group funding for the whole region," said VRHA Executive Director Beth O'Connor in an interview with the Bulletin. "We're working with Sovah in Martinsville and Danville to provide easier access to training programs and encourage people to come work at the hospital."

O'Connor said the funding began Aug. 1 and they had their first team meeting Monday in Rocky Mount.

"If anyone in the service area is interested in receiving training in one of these programs, we encourage them to reach out to the local Workforce Development Office," said O'Connor. "This is a three-year grant, so you have time to think; you don't have to jump on it right away."

The Bulletin asked officials with Sovah for comment on the program and although Sovah Health Marketing Coordinator Hailey Fowlkes indicated they would reply, no further response was received.

Highlights from 2021

Thomas began his update to Council on Tuesday with a review of the recent accomplishments at the Martinsville hospital, noting that 10 new providers have been added since the pandemic, over $2 million had been invested in capital improvement, over 700 people are employed through the hospital and more that $11.3 million in taxes had been paid in the past year.

"We had $17 million in forgiven bills," said Thomas. "That's how much we wrote off."

Thomas said the heart program at Martinsville was "triple accredited; Oncology is now a designated lung cancer facility; and a free clinic is available to reduce re-admissions for patients with congestive heart failure.

"So we have technology in Martinsville so people don't have to leave town to get this care," said Thomas. "We've added a system that scans all our radiology reports so something doesn't get missed."

Challenges

Thomas admitted the Martinsville Hospital was not immune to the "same challenges all hospitals have."

"We closed the fourth floor because it was more efficient. The fourth floor was our Covid unit and it took a beating, " said Thomas. "We've been renovating it, and it will be back open in September."

Thomas explained during the height of the pandemic, Sovah employed traveling nurses to fill the need.

"At most we had 28 or 29 at the height," Thomas said. "We've got half that right now."

Thomas said the hospital has recently lost two popular "key" primary physician practices recently and "at a time when it's very difficult to recruit replacements."

"But we've had success from a recruitment standpoint and we are in a much better spot than we were a year ago," said Thomas.

Also addressed by Thomas was the dreaded reality of emergency room diversion.

"We went on EMS diversion for the first time in the history of the hospital," Thomas said. "We've worked very hard to eliminate doing that and it's been a month since we've done it. We have a 32-bed ER which is huge for a hospital our size."

Thomas offered to come back periodically and update Council on hospital operations in the future, and Mayor Kathy Lawson accepted the offer.