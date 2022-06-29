Sovah Health hosts Juneteenth lecture

Sovah Health-Martinsville and community partners hosted a Juneteenth event with a panel of speakers to highlight the history of Juneteenth and its relevance to the community on Monday.

The speakers included: Charles Whitfield as moderator, President of Martinsville and Henry County Chapter of NAACP Naomi Hodge-Muse, Faye Holland from the Martinsville Seven Initiative, Director of Workforce Development at Patrick and Henry Community College Shelira Morrison, Associate Professor at Averett University Antoinette Gazda, Dr. James McKay from Sovah Health-Martinsville and grandson of Wendell Scott Lex Hairston.

“We’re thankful, not only for this day and the ability to gather both in-person and virtually, we’re grateful that our community is coming together to celebrate in this way,” Whitlock said. “On June 19, 1865 … Major General Gordon Granger issued an order to more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas, they were to be freed by executive decree.”

“On that day, Galveston Bay, Texas became renowned in American history as the site where the last official day of slavery existed within the United States,” Whitlock added. “This monumental decree was important as there were thousands of slaves not made publicly aware of their freedom through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.”

“Juneteenth is now, thank God, a federal holiday celebrating emancipation in the United States and has been celebrated within the African American community since 1866,” he said. “The Juneteenth holiday was signed into legislative law officially on Thursday, June 17, 2021 by our current president, Joseph R. Biden Jr., commemorating Juneteenth as a national independence day, jubilee day, emancipation day and freedom day towards Black independence for everyone.”

Whitlock then introduced Lex Hairston, Wendell Scott’s grandson, to come up and share some stories of his grandfather. Hairston said that Scott was “the first and only African American … to race for an extended career” in NASCAR at the time. He shared some tales of his grandfather’s racing career and the struggles and discrimination he faced and how he overcame them.

Whitlock then moderated questions for the invited panelists: Hodge-Muse, Holland, Gazda and Morrison.

One of the questions he asked Hodge-Muse was: “What does Juneteenth mean to you and why so many African Americans celebrate now this federal holiday with joy, happiness and compassion considering the mere fact that most Americans have never truly grappled with any discussions about the trauma of 246 years of enslaved people?”

She began by reading a quote from Frederick Douglass when he was asked how African American enslaved people felt about the Fourth of July. “Oh! had I the ability, and could I reach the nation’s ear, I would, today, pour out a fiery stream of biting ridicule, blasting reproach, withering sarcasm, and stern rebuke.”

“The feeling of the nation must be quickened; the conscience of the nation must be roused; the propriety of the nation must be startled; the hypocrisy of the nation must be exposed; and its crimes against God and man must be proclaimed and denounced,” she said.

“What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim,” she read. “To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery.”

She continued to read his quote “There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour.”

“Juneteenth is our celebration,” she said. “Juneteenth is what we celebrate because we were not free in 1777 when they had the very first Independence Day. Frederick Douglass talked about it and I could not state it better than what I read.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

