Sovah Health names new CEO for Martinsville hospital

“I want to meet with folks, talk with folks before I decide if there’s anything I want to do differently,” he said. “It’s important to me the physicians and staff be involved in that process.”

He said he appreciates that Sovah-Martinsville has its own identity as a hospital, and he doesn’t want to change that.

“It’s important to me that Sovah Health work together to make both communities healthier, but I also recognize that the hospital in Martinsville is important to the community and will always have its identity, but will continue to work together as a market for the betterment of both hospitals,” he said.

Thomas and his wife never were able to sell their house in Danville, he said, so they’ll live there “at least at the start” when they move back to the area.

He is involved with the Boys and Girls Club and the economic development organizations and chambers of commerce, he said, and would be looking at those civic involvements when he comes to the local area.

“I’m excited to be able to rejoin the Sovah Health team and looking forward to meeting everybody in Martinsville,” Thomas said.