Sovah Health names new CEO for Martinsville hospital

A North Carolina hospital administrator with roots in Virginia has taken over the helm at Sovah-Martinsville.
Spencer Thomas, named Monday as the hospital's chief executive officer, will begin his role in August.
Thomas has been the CEO of Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, N.C., since 2017 and before that was the chief operating officer of Sovah Health-Danville. He also was instrumental in the formation of Sovah Health, which was when the Martinsville and Danville hospitals came together into one entity owned by LifePoint Health.
That experience “did give me the chance to work with the leadership team that’s in Martinsville,” Thomas said, as well as “the chance to meet with several of the department directors, so I certainly had a feel what the Martinsville market was like.” He also worked with many of the physicians, he said.
“I’m encouraged, because I know there has been strong leadership in the market and have confidence in what they are doing.”
Tory Shepherd, the chief operating officer of Sovah-Martinsville, has served as its interim CEO since Dale Alward left in January. She will continue in her role as COO.
When Thomas comes on board in August, he’s going to spend time seeing how things are going rather than jump in to make any changes, he said.
“I want to meet with folks, talk with folks before I decide if there’s anything I want to do differently,” he said. “It’s important to me the physicians and staff be involved in that process.”
He said he appreciates that Sovah-Martinsville has its own identity as a hospital, and he doesn’t want to change that.
“It’s important to me that Sovah Health work together to make both communities healthier, but I also recognize that the hospital in Martinsville is important to the community and will always have its identity, but will continue to work together as a market for the betterment of both hospitals,” he said.
Thomas and his wife never were able to sell their house in Danville, he said, so they’ll live there “at least at the start” when they move back to the area.
He is involved with the Boys and Girls Club and the economic development organizations and chambers of commerce, he said, and would be looking at those civic involvements when he comes to the local area.
“I’m excited to be able to rejoin the Sovah Health team and looking forward to meeting everybody in Martinsville,” Thomas said.
He has been CEO of Tennova Newport Medical Center in Tennessee, COO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center; and COO of Highlands Regional Medical Center in Florida. The hospital in Sanford is about half the size of the one in Martinsville, Thomas said.
Thomas has a master’s degree in health care administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney College. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the North Carolina Healthcare Association.
“Spencer Thomas has the right experience and expertise we’re looking for to lead our Martinsville campus into the future,” Shepherd said in a release about Thomas' hiring. “We are excited to welcome him back to our team, and I look forward to working with him to enhance quality care and services here and advance new initiatives to make our communities healthier.”
Said Alan Larson, market president for Sovah Health: “We look forward to working with him, as well as the staff, physicians and community to explore how Sovah Health can continue to grow the many ways it serves Martinsville and the surrounding communities.”
