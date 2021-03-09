Sovah initiates groups to ensure diversity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Sovah-Martinsville officials have pulled together two groups and initiated a new approach to address what they had identified as a deficiency in diversity for the distribution of vaccines in the West Piedmont Health District.
Under the leadership of Sovah Director of Pharmacy Heather Ashe, a Health Equity Group was created after hospital leaders noticed that those being served at their first vaccination clinic didn’t demographically match the breakdown of the community.
The group includes representatives of The Harvest Foundation, Southern Area Agency on Aging, ministerial leaders, the Chamber of Commerce, Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Grace Network and the Virginia Department of Health, the hospital said in a release, but it did not name individuals from those organizations.
Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in a follow-up call that Ashe had taken over leadership of the vaccination program as officials work closely with the health district.
This news brought hope to the effort to combat COVID-19 in the district, where two more deaths were revealed Tuesday morning by VDH as outcomes from the record post-holiday surge of cases and hospitalizations are being reviewed.
But vaccinations have come to the forefront as a critical component of preventing future surges, and Sovah Health has been the injector for most of the vaccines being distributed through the health district.
As of Tuesday afternoon nearly 24,000 residents (17.3%) of the health district had received at least one shot, and 9,234 (6.7%) were fully vaccinated. Statewide VDH says 18% have had at least one dose.
Sovah’s release said that, as of Tuesday, its employees had administered 6,830 doses, with 4,204 first doses and 2,626 second doses, and that 76.6% of those have gone to residents of Martinsville and Henry County and 5.8% to those from Patrick County.
Of those vaccinated, 84.2% are ages 60 and older, which would be in keeping with priorities of Phase 1a and 1b that are being served by the VDH’s rollout plan, the hospital said.
“The vaccinations have gone smoothly with limited side effects as outlined by the manufactures,” Fitzgerald wrote in the release. “Throughout our vaccination efforts, we analyzed the data and worked strategically with community partners to ensure inclusion and equal representation of all localities.”
The goal of the Health Equity Group, Fitzgerald wrote in the release, is to “come together and plan how we can better represent the underserved population in our vaccine clinics. Including minorities, the underserved also represents those without access to internet or a computer. “
She also said a second group, a Community Coalition, started to meet on Feb. 3 and has met every Wednesday since then “to ensure that we stay on track with all community partners. Each leader gives updates as to what their facility or organization is working on and how we can all partner together to be efficient for our community.”
In follow-up phone conversation she told the Bulletin this this group handled a lot of the planning and logistics for vaccination events.
She said the hospital supported a clinic to serve minorities on Feb. 20 and that more than 8 out of 10 served at that clinic were from a minority group. She said VDH had a follow-up clinic on Feb. 26.
“The Health Equity Group has been a huge asset in helping us register the underserved populations for vaccines,” she said. “The VDH has also been working to educate minority groups on the importance of receiving the vaccine and its effectiveness.”
To that end, Sovah will sponsor a large-scale clinic of 2,000-plus doses this Friday at Martinsville Speedway — “This one will be six lanes instead of four,” Fitzgerald said, comparing it with the clinic of 550-plus on Feb. 20. There also will be a clinic Saturday in Patrick County.
Two more deaths
Henry County residents were hit hard in Tuesday morning’s report from VDH, with both new deaths, half of the 18 cases and both hospitalizations recorded in the district.
That’s now 119 deaths of Henry County residents and 287 in the district since the pandemic began.
VDH reported 107 new deaths statewide Tuesday, but the deaths could’ve happened any time in recent months. Although data are posted by 5 p.m. the prior afternoon (on Monday, in this case), officials evaluate death certificates and other documents to verify cause before adding them to the database.
That can take months, in some cases, because lags are frequent. VDH announced last week it just had started to check the outcomes of cases from the record-setting thousands in the post-holiday surge of January.
Officially there already have been 155 deaths recorded since Jan. 1. The 7-day rolling average of deaths actually declined to 4.
VDH tracks all data by residence, but we don’t know much about individual deaths.
We know that these were one person between the ages of 70 and 79 and the other was in his or her 50s. There was one man and one woman, but ethnicity was difficult to discern because the database classified three more cases as white and one as Black by including two previously unclassified cases.
More good news
The 18 new cases left the 7-day rolling average at 15 and dropped the 14-day average per 100,000 population to 209.8, their lowest points since Oct. 1.
In addition to Henry County’s nine cases, Martinsville and Franklin County had four each, and Patrick County had one.
Since the first case of the pandemic was revealed in the district, there have been 10,750 cases, 642 hospitalizations and 287 deaths.
Sovah also added another piece of good news: There are four patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital’s intensive care unit.