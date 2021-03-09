Sovah initiates groups to ensure diversity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As of Tuesday afternoon nearly 24,000 residents (17.3%) of the health district had received at least one shot, and 9,234 (6.7%) were fully vaccinated. Statewide VDH says 18% have had at least one dose.

Sovah’s release said that, as of Tuesday, its employees had administered 6,830 doses, with 4,204 first doses and 2,626 second doses, and that 76.6% of those have gone to residents of Martinsville and Henry County and 5.8% to those from Patrick County.

Of those vaccinated, 84.2% are ages 60 and older, which would be in keeping with priorities of Phase 1a and 1b that are being served by the VDH’s rollout plan, the hospital said.

“The vaccinations have gone smoothly with limited side effects as outlined by the manufactures,” Fitzgerald wrote in the release. “Throughout our vaccination efforts, we analyzed the data and worked strategically with community partners to ensure inclusion and equal representation of all localities.”

The goal of the Health Equity Group, Fitzgerald wrote in the release, is to “come together and plan how we can better represent the underserved population in our vaccine clinics. Including minorities, the underserved also represents those without access to internet or a computer. “