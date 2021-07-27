Sovah, LifePoint 'encouraging' vaccination of employees

Among adults only those figures, though, are 71.7% and 64.7%, meaning that Sovah’s employees are vaccinated at about that rate – and much higher than across the health district.

In the health district, which includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville, only 41.6% have had one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 37.6% have had the second shot or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be fully inoculated against the disease

In the past 11 days there have been just less than 1,000 residents to get their first doses of vaccine, and 656 more are fully vaccinated.

But in Patrick County, with one of the worst vaccination rates in the state, only about nine first shots a day have been distributed recently (93 since July 16) and only five to six a day became fully vaccinated.

The CDC now rates all localities in the health district at the highest level of risk of community spread of the virus. The neighboring Pittsylvania-Danville Health District also is at the high level.

The CDC shows Patrick County as having a 24.39% positivity rate (as compared to 6.53% in Henry County, which has had the most cases and deaths in the district).