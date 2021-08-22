Sovah-Martinsville cites benefit report; home sales pace slows

Sovah-Martinsville said it distributed more than $51 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its approximately 700 employees, and provided more than $135,000 in professional development and tuition assistance to help its staff grow professionally and expand their expertise and experience to continue finding newer and better ways to care for patients.

Home sales level off slightly

The supply of available homes continues to expand across Virginia, based on the July 2021 Home Sales Report released by Virginia Realtors. A total of 17,732 new listings came onto the market in Virginia in July, which is 10% higher than last July, the report says.

With the increase in new listings, the overall inventory has been expanding month-to-month. Statewide, there were 20,910 active listings at the end of July, about 1,500 more listings than there were at the end of June, an 8.1% increase. Inventory levels have increased for the past five months, a release about the data said.

Despite the uptick in inventory, homes are still selling quickly across Virginia. In July 2021, homes that sold were on the market an average of just 20 days. Homes sold in less than half the time compared to a year ago.