Sovah-Martinsville nurse honored

Nyambura, who has been in the critical care unit for two years, was nominated by two of his patients, who credited his compassion and professionalism, a release from the hospital said.

“He was there for me on an emotional level, and that is something I will never forget,” a patient wrote. He was praised for going beyond basic care and comforting and praying with his patients when needed.

“The way he steps up and cares for his patients is truly remarkable. When we receive letters from patients, like the ones we did for James, it truly highlights our heroes that work here,” Barbara Seymour, chief nursing officer at Sovah-Martinsville, said about Nyambura in the release.

The not-for-profit Daisy Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who in 199 died at age 33 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Barnes’ family was moved by the care provided by his nurses and created the award to honor those efforts.