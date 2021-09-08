Sovah-Martinsville sees another dramatic spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Aug. 1 the total was 12,039, so the district has added more than 50 cases a day in the past five weeks. That has grown recently.

The 7-day average of new cases is now up to 76, or 55.4 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day total number of new cases per 100K is 754.4.

Franklin County had 53 of today’s new cases, and Henry County had 32. Patrick County added 15, and Martinsville had 3.

And young people – with cases and quarantines touching nearly every school – continue to see rising numbers of infections.

As of Wednesday, VDH reports 2,060 cases among those between the ages of birth and 19 — up by 25 from Tuesday — with 1,592 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 12. Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with eight in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren’t broken down by locality.

The region’s positivity rate continues to be high — as much as 27.92% in Franklin County and as little as 11.48% in Patrick County – which reports the positive results against all COVID-19 test administered and is used as a gauge to determine the current state of the pandemic in a locality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention views anything above 5% to mean the virus is spreading uncontrolled in an area.