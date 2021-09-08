Sovah-Martinsville sees another dramatic spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

A week after a hospital official said that fighting the COVID-19 surge was not “sustainable,” the number of patients at Sovah-Martinsville has nearly doubled, and new cases in the West Piedmont Health District have surpassed 14,000.
There are now 24 patients being treated at Sovah-Martinsville who have tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday.
A week ago, that number was 13.
That’s when Sovah Health-Martinsville Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan told a group of community leaders that “the current situation has pushed us to the max. The current trajectory is not sustainable.”
By comparison Sovah has seen a decline in patients at its campus in Danville, down from 30 to 25.
Ironically there were no new hospitalizations – or deaths – reported Wednesday in the West Piedmont Health District, but the surge that has struck the nation continued with another blast of 106 cases – its most in a single day since Feb. 6.
That also was the highest single-day statewide before the 4,476 new cases reported Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Health recorded that information as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the picture has only worsened day by day.
The West Piedmont Health District needed only 14 days to amass the last 1,000 cases, having surpassed 13,000 on Aug. 25.
On Aug. 1 the total was 12,039, so the district has added more than 50 cases a day in the past five weeks. That has grown recently.
The 7-day average of new cases is now up to 76, or 55.4 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day total number of new cases per 100K is 754.4.
Franklin County had 53 of today’s new cases, and Henry County had 32. Patrick County added 15, and Martinsville had 3.
And young people – with cases and quarantines touching nearly every school – continue to see rising numbers of infections.
As of Wednesday, VDH reports 2,060 cases among those between the ages of birth and 19 — up by 25 from Tuesday — with 1,592 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 12. Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with eight in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren’t broken down by locality.
The region’s positivity rate continues to be high — as much as 27.92% in Franklin County and as little as 11.48% in Patrick County – which reports the positive results against all COVID-19 test administered and is used as a gauge to determine the current state of the pandemic in a locality.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention views anything above 5% to mean the virus is spreading uncontrolled in an area.
Nearly all of Virginia — and 95% of the nation — is in a high-risk zone for COVID-19 transmissions, according to the CDC. Under that designation, the federal agency recommends wearing face masks while in indoor spaces.
The rise in cases is blamed on the delta variant, an altered version of the novel coronavirus that is highly transmissible and appears to cause more severe illness in those it strikes.
Vaccination – along with mask-wearing – guards against spread of the illness and severity of those infected after vaccination, but the health district continues to lag significantly behind the state’s vaccination rate.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated – two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson – ranges from roughly 34% in Patrick County to 48.3% in the city of Martinsville.
Statewide VDH reports 57.4% are fully vaccinated, and 64.8% have received at least the first dose.
Gunn-Nolan said last week that she did not understand why so many people still shun the protection of vaccination.
“It’s scary when we look at predictions through the winter. We’re still fighting this fight, and quite frankly it’s unsustainable and unacceptable that we still have so many patients that are losing their lives over something that could have been prevented, something that could have saved their life that’s free, readily available and easily accessed in the community and yet, here we are.”
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee and Bill Wyatt of the Martinsville Bulletin contributed to this report.