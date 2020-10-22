Sovah's hospitals use two primary weapons to treat COVID-19

Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville uses two main forms of treatments for COVID-19 patients: convalescent plasma and Remdesivir.

Both are experimental treatments granted authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic, because so far there is no officially approved treatment for COVID-19.

The convalescent plasma “was in conjunction with Mayo Clinic,” Sovah Hospitalist Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said. “They have an extended access program” to “figure out if this was an improvement with COVID patients.”

Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville were among 2,780 hospitals across the nation that participated in the Mayo program, she said. The program involved 100,000 patients who were treated by more than 14,000 participating physicians.

There were 75 patients in both Martinsville and Danville who received the treatment, she said.

The Mayo Clinic’s convalescent plasma program ran from May through August, but Sovah Health still is able to administer the treatment, she said.

Patients must meet certain criteria before they can receive either of the treatment options, she said.