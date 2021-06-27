Spanish signs being added to Dan River; Northam appoints Henry County businessman; new trail in Patrick County







Spanish signs

for Dan RiverGiven the tragedy that unfolded on the Dan River in Eden, N.C., Good Stewards of Rockingham has commissioned Spanish-language signs to be displayed upstream of impoundments along the Dan River, the organization announced.

Nine people, all related, were involved in the accident at a dam near the Duke Energy Steam Station about 10 days ago. Four people have been confirmed, and one remains missing. Draper Landing is an access point to the Dan River at N.C. 770’s crossing of the river.

“Our community is hurting and we feel the need to act now rather than later. It is amazing to see action being so quickly taken, but we feel that current actions are once again leaving a large portion of our community behind,” Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam said in a release about the signs. “We can’t say if equitable signage would have prevented the accident last week, but we as a group can say that we need to be and do more to fully represent our population.”

Good Stewards will be coordinating with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install the first round of signs on the Dan River at the Highway 14 bridge in Eden.

