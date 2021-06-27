Spanish signs being added to Dan River; Northam appoints Henry County businessman; new trail in Patrick County

Spanish signs
for Dan RiverGiven the tragedy that unfolded on the Dan River in Eden, N.C., Good Stewards of Rockingham has commissioned Spanish-language signs to be displayed upstream of impoundments along the Dan River, the organization announced.
Nine people, all related, were involved in the accident at a dam near the Duke Energy Steam Station about 10 days ago. Four people have been confirmed, and one remains missing. Draper Landing is an access point to the Dan River at N.C. 770’s crossing of the river.
“Our community is hurting and we feel the need to act now rather than later. It is amazing to see action being so quickly taken, but we feel that current actions are once again leaving a large portion of our community behind,” Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam said in a release about the signs. “We can’t say if equitable signage would have prevented the accident last week, but we as a group can say that we need to be and do more to fully represent our population.”
Good Stewards will be coordinating with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install the first round of signs on the Dan River at the Highway 14 bridge in Eden.
Henry County man appointed
A Henry County businessman has been appointed to a board position by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Martin Gardner, vice president of business development for Blue Ridge Aquaculture, will be part of the governor’s Aquaculture Advisory Board.
Michael J. Oesterling of Gloucester,, executive director of Shellfish Growers of Virginia, was reappointed to that board.
New trail nset for Patrick Co.
There will be a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. today for Patrick County’s newest trail, the Hidden Roads Trail in Meadows of Dan.
This trail, established through a grant from Rotary International, received matching funds from the Stuart Rotary Club, the release said.
The trail is just behind the Meadows of Dan Fire Department/Vesta Rescue Squad facility, and is four tenths of a mile natural surface. There is gravel parking area, a kiosk and signs to show how the trail can be used. There are no motorized vehicles allowed, and pets should be on leashes.
The dedication will be rain or shine.
Hooker Award to be presented
Piedmont Arts on Tuesday will present its 19th annual Clyde Hooker Award during ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the museum in Martinsville. Admission is free.
The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 by Piedmont Arts’ board to recognize businesses and individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County, its website says.
Last year’s winners were long-time museum benefactor Barry Dorsey and contributor Triangle Electric.
Road projects
- Beginning July 6 a portion of Raven Rock Road in Patrick County, between Pond Road and Boyd Hollow Road, will be closed to through traffic for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen on July 9.
- On July 6 a portion of Jacks Creek Road in Patrick County, between Woolwine Highway and Morrison School Road, will be closed to through for a bridge replacement over the Smith River. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened by July 23.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
— Staff reports
STAFF REPORT