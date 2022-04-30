SPCA asks for help finding homes for cats

The Martinsville Henry County SPCA is asking for the public's help in finding homes for 24 cats recently removed from an apartment.
"Last week Henry County Animal Control responded to an unfortunate situation where a deceased person left behind an apartment full of cats," the SPCA posted on its Facebook page. "Despite being underweight and dehydrated, these cats are all in relatively good health and are looking for forever homes."
All the cats will be made current on their vaccinations, microchipped and spayed or neutered prior to adoption, the SPCA said.
