SPCA asks for help finding homes for cats

These are some of the cats removed from an apartment after the person that cared for them died.

The Martinsville Henry County SPCA is asking for the public's help in finding homes for 24 cats recently removed from an apartment.

"Last week Henry County Animal Control responded to an unfortunate situation where a deceased person left behind an apartment full of cats," the SPCA posted on its Facebook page. "Despite being underweight and dehydrated, these cats are all in relatively good health and are looking for forever homes."

All the cats will be made current on their vaccinations, microchipped and spayed or neutered prior to adoption, the SPCA said.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

