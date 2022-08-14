SPCA hopes to start TNR program

The Martinsville area might be on the cusp of having a Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program for feral cats.

The Martinsville and Henry County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) held an informational meeting to discuss the potential beginning phases of a TNR program and the logistics of community cat colony care. Martinsville City Police Officer and Animal Control Officer Jayme Clark joined in on the meeting, which was held Aug. 6 at the SPCA.

The presentation was designed to be informational and be the kick-off for the start of a TNR program in Martinsville and Henry County. Alice Ann Blevins of the SPCA said that this is the start of figuring out the logistics of how to start the program and where the money to fund the program will come from. After that, she said, everyone will have to work together to make the program a success.

“You’re going to learn that rehoming is not what we need to be doing … Alice [Burton] is going to tell us how to do it right,” Blevins said when she introduced Burton. “You will be educated; you can go out and educate, and then we can figure out how to even start this program.”

Alice Burton, a TNR and cat colony expert, is the director of advocacy and community outreach for Homeward Trails Animal Rescue and vice president of Community Cat Alliance. She has been a chief animal control officer in Arlington County, where she helped take nuisance complaints of feral colonies from 913 to 47 over the years she worked there.

The TNR program does just what the name “Trap, Neuter, Return” says. Individuals will trap community cats from cat colonies and bring them to a clinic to get spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ear tipped (notched, which shows from a distance that the cat has been neutered). Then those cats are released back to their colony.

“Community cats do not belong in the shelter,” Burton said. They vary in socialization, and being taken from their natural environment to be placed in a shelter can be damaging and stressful to the cats, Burton said. “I can guarantee you that cat is never going to come up and make biscuits [affectionately knead a surface with paws] on your lap — and if he does, it’s going to hurt.”

“There are other resources that need your help other than that cat trying to be socialized and he’s mad because he was perfectly fine outside,” she said.

Burton went into the history of the cat to give attendees talking points about why it is okay and safe for cats to live in the wild instead of being rehomed to become an indoor cat. “These guys, they’re built to be out there. If they weren’t … we wouldn’t even have any indoor cats because they’d be extinct. We would have lost them years ago.”

When Burton first heard of TNR programs, she said, she was completely against starting one where she was located. “I had heard these myths out there that all the cats were sick, they were suffering, they were carrying all the diseases and they were killing all the wildlife,” she said, so she tried to discourage the program. “And fortunately, they did not listen to me and they started it anyways.”

“I saw the nuisance complaints coming down drastically, and I saw the cats that were coming in and they were quite healthy,” she said. With the help of her deputies at the animal control center, she took over the program and “it was a success that people talk about all over the country.”

Burton said that she understands the hesitation of having a program such as this, especially from colony managers who don’t want anything to happen to the cats they care for. “That’s understandable, but with this program coming in, the only thing that’s going to happen to them is they’re going to get help.”

Martinsville City Police Officer and Animal Control Officer Jayme Clark had given Burton a tour of some of the cat colonies in the city before the meeting. “This right here is a safe place … He is in support of this. He took me out to look at colonies yesterday to say ‘we need to help these people,’” she said.

Clark is currently assigned to animal control and shelter in the city. “We don’t want to trap and have them euthanized. I just don’t have the heart for it,” Clark said. “Coming from a man that has sit there and watched the euthanasia of a perfectly good animal, but because you just don’t have anywhere to put it, I just don’t want to do it.”

Burton also said that the process of trapping to euthanize doesn’t work. “We know it’s inhumane,” she said. She said that there is also a lack of volunteers who will be willing to trap cats to have them killed, and that it costs more to euthanize cats, $104.84, than it does to put them through a TNR program, $50.

“Listening to what she said and knowing what I know, I think this program would be great, especially for us and our area,” Clark said. “In the city, I am on board with this program. This is something I will work out logistics and things like that to make sure it works properly … to hopefully help save these animals.”

Blevins provided forms for colony mangers to get a feel for the need in the area. “We’ve got to figure out where they are, how many we have and then we figure out what to do,” she said.

Blevins and Burton both agreed that in the time it takes to begin the program, these are the first steps that people can be taking, so that when they begin it is easier to get the cats spayed or neutered and then released.