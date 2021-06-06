Special events set for blood donors; new dentist at Community Dental Clinic

Events set to draw blood

The American Red Cross in Martinsville is in need of blood, and prizes will be offered at two events that have been scheduled to address this concern.

First an email from Doug Rubell of the Red Cross said that there have been fewer blood donors give as the nation begins to climb out of the pandemic and that this downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong hospital demand for blood products, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.

Red Cross scheduled an emergency drive for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext. T-shirts will be distributed to donors.

You can call or text Rubell at 540-352-9157 with any questions or concerns at any time and schedule an appointment at 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Then on the following Monday, Flag Day, the Colonel George Waller Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution is sponsoring a blood donation event at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum in the Historic Henry County Courthouse.