Special events set for blood donors; new dentist at Community Dental Clinic

Events set to draw blood
The American Red Cross in Martinsville is in need of blood, and prizes will be offered at two events that have been scheduled to address this concern.
First an email from Doug Rubell of the Red Cross said that there have been fewer blood donors give as the nation begins to climb out of the pandemic and that this downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong hospital demand for blood products, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.
Red Cross scheduled an emergency drive for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext. T-shirts will be distributed to donors.
You can call or text Rubell at 540-352-9157 with any questions or concerns at any time and schedule an appointment at 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
Then on the following Monday, Flag Day, the Colonel George Waller Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution is sponsoring a blood donation event at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum in the Historic Henry County Courthouse.
Participants will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.
Dentist joins community clinic
Dr. Aimn Abbasi, a dentist with 10 years of experience, has joined the Community Dental Clinic in Martinsville.
Abbasi comes from Lynchburg, where she was the clinic director at Aspen Dental. She also worked at Health First Family Care Center in Fall River, Mass.
She completed her residency at Boston University and received post-graduate certification from Marquette University after her initial dentistry training in her native Pakistan, a release from Community Dental said.
“Dr. Abbasi is well-trained with a solid base of experience in community dentistry,” Dr. Mark Crabtree, president of the Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation, which operates the Clinic on Fayette Street, said in the release.
Abbasi replaces Dr. Jim Hartigan, who has retired after 41 years in dentistry. “Dr. Hartigan is a professional of the highest integrity,” Crabtree said. “I am most grateful for his service.”
Said Abbasi: “Having a quality dental clinic that serves the under-served is a major asset for Martinsville and Henry County. The opportunity to practice dentistry in this environment and to super- vise dental students is tremendous.”
The clinic opened in 2005 to provide dental care to low income adults and children, based on a sliding fee scale.
The clinic handles approximately 5,000 patient visits annually. Local dentists in the community also volunteer at the Clinic.
Flood grants program opens
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the opening of the first grant round for the new Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. During the next 90 days, communities will be able to apply for $18 million in grants to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather.
The General Assembly voted to establish the fund during the 2020 session. The fund is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Virginia joined in January 2021.
Information about the fund, eligibility rules, application procedures and instructions are available in the fund’s grant manual, which is posted at www.dcr.virginia.gov/cfpf.
Former publisher gets new gig
Andy Bruns, a former regional publisher for the Martinsville Bulletin and other area newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises, is the new executive director of the Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, replacing Christopher Finley.
“The skill sets needed for the Chamber role match up very nicely with what I have done over the years,” said Bruns, who will take over on July 1.
Bruns said he and his family have owned property at Smith Mountain Lake since 2018.
Road projects
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
Staff reports
STAFF REPORT