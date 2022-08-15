Special grand jury to investigate if city properties are a nuisance

A complaint has been filed with Martinsville Circuit Court asking that a special grand jury be appointed to investigate two residential properties on Cherokee Court as a public or common nuisance.

City Attorney Eric Monday at a City Council meeting Tuesday said that a grand jury would be investigating the properties.

The legal filing was made in Martinsville Circuit Court on July 20 by John Williams of 1016 Cherokee Trail and Council Member Danny Turner and in addition to their signatures, the complaint includes the signatures of Williams’ wife, Tamora Williams, Tyler Freeland of Corn Tassel Trail and Kimberly Parker of Mulberry Road.

The complaint petitions the “court to summon a special grand jury to investigate the existence of a public or common nuisance located at 1100 and 1102 Cherokee Court ... both being owned by Justin W. Hitt.”

The specific nuisance cited in the complaint drafted by City Attorney Eric Monday includes overgrown and unintended vegetation in violation of the ordinances of the City of Martinsville that are attracting vermin and insects, pools of standing water on the premises which create breeding grounds for insects, particularly mosquitos and condition of the property that negatively affects the fair market values of the neighboring properties.

Five days after Williams and Turner filed the complaint, City Council took a bus tour of the Druid Hills neighborhood that included the properties in question and the subject was briefly discussed at a neighborhood meeting at Patrick Henry Elementary School later that night and again the following night at a regular council meeting. The matter was listed on the agenda of Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

“Although it’s very near the top of complaints, we do not have the resources to do much about it,” Monday said at the meeting speaking to the general concerns of property grounds maintenance. “If it’s not visible from the public right-of-way, if it’s out of sight, it’s private property. The government’s ability to do anything about a person’s private property is limited.”

Monday said a warrant must be obtained and neighbors have to be relied upon to enforce action.

“A neighbor who just doesn’t like the way their neighbor does things might be annoying, but it doesn’t rise to the level that something can be done,” said Monday. “Often times someone will come to us and say ‘I want you to do something about it, but leave my name out of it,’ and in these cases there is not really much we can do.”

But Monday says the complaint levied against Hitt has now become an active judicial action.

“There is a state code section where five citizens can impanel a grand jury,” Monday said. “That gives us authority to go into the backyard and take pictures which is exactly what we’re doing. We’ve got the neighbors helping us. They have skin in the game and will come in and testify.

“If five neighbors feel strongly enough and a grand jury determines it’s a public nuisance, then you’re good to go.”

Although the property owner’s name is public record, listed on records at the Clerk’s Office and on the complaint filed with the court, the owner spoke with the Bulletin on the condition we attribute his comments as the property owner and not by name.

“What I have going on is environmentally sound and it’s grass that’s growing, not weeds, and is there to provide soil stabilization,” the property owner said. “I can see their point of view and why someone driving by can be confused.”

The property owner said he had the money to fix his property to the city’s liking and had contracted with a lawn care service to do the work, but he’s on a waiting list and doesn’t know when they will be available to do the work.

“I’ve been on medical leave and just returning to work,” said the property owner. “I have no objections to making it look more consistent, but anyone who understands what is going on knows that I have a project underway that involves slope management.

“A real landscaper would say ‘you’re doing just fine.’”

The property owner said no one from the City has come to his house and registered a complaint with him directly nor has he received a letter from the City in the mail.

“I have terraces, tall grass and a natural landscape,” the property owner said. “I understand they are ready to make this a priority, but finding out about this from a public meeting with all the abandoned houses around here is not right.”

The property owner said his goal was to create a “very nice curb appeal, but the project he was undertaking wasn’t a “cookie-cutter” operation.

“I’m tired of the City and the way this is being done,” said the property owner. “When this is done, I will probably just sell everything and move somewhere else. I don’t need this.”

The property owner said, in a progressive city, what he is doing would not be considered unusual at all.

“I’m more than happy to make it nice if I could just get a contractor here,” said the property owner. “I monitor the City’s ticketed system and there is no formal maintenance ticket that has been issued on my properties. I even have equipment to mow it, but the City has told me it’s not appropriate to have the machine in the City. If I could bush-hog it, it would be a 40-minute job.”

The property owner said if it was the intention of the City to have him mow his yard all the way down to a wooded area below his property the request would be “unreasonable and unnecessary.”

“In time I could turn the property behind my house into a park like it was intended in the 1950s. I’m not fighting,” said the property owner. “It’s more like an English natural garden.

“This is all just really frustrating. We’ve got people from out of town coming in and flipping houses and the City goes after me. I want the city of Martinsville to do great, but this isn’t the way to do it.”

Monday told Council on Tuesday he didn’t know when the case might be scheduled for court.

“I don’t know the time frame, the court sets the calendar. It would be done by me and the commonwealth’s attorney,” said Monday. “I would like to get this resolved within the mosquito breeding season.”