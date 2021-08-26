Special-use permit approved for Henry County Fair

The Henry County Parks and Recreation has been approved for a special-use permit to hold the Henry County Fair next month.

The request was approved by the Henry County Board of Zoning and Appeals at the regular meeting on Wednesday.

The fair will be staged on property located just east of Speedway Road in Ridgeway.

"It will be on the asphalt area outside of Turn 4" at the Martinsville Speedway, Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams said at a Board of Supervisors meeting the day before. "It was a great idea for us to partner together."

The fair is scheduled for Sept. 22-25 and ticket sales are underway now. More details are available at henrycountyvafair.com.

In other action the Board of Zoning and Appeals conditionally approved a special-use request by Amanullah Sarwary for a wedding and special events venue at 4447 Preston Road in the Horsepasture District.

Sarwary must exercise the permit within the next 3 years and comply with the county's noise ordinance while events are taking place.