Speed may have been a factor in fatal crash involving four Magna Vista students

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Magna Vista High School senior on Thursday morning and injured three other teenagers.

The crash occurred at 8:19 a.m. on Route 687, two-tenths of a mile east of Route 1060 in Henry County and 1.4 miles from the school. Virginia State Police were dispatched to the scene 5 minutes after the crash, according to a release on Thursday and an updated statement on Friday.

"A 2005 Honda Accord was traveling west on Route 687 when the vehicle ran off the right-side of the roadway and struck a tree, then overturned," the update on Friday stated.

A passenger, Nicholas James Pruitt, 17, of Axton, died at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, along with a 17-year-old driver, were transported to the hospital for injuries. The released did not state the severity of the injuries or to what hospital the three might have been taken.

All four occupants of the car were male and had been wearing their seatbelts, the release stated.