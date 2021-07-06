Spencer man dies after mechanical failure of ATV he was riding

A Spencer man died Monday at the scene of a crash in Patrick County of the all-terrain vehicle he was riding.

Gary W. Jones, 45, was traveling north in the 400 block of Trents Store Lane when the ATV had a mechanical failure and veered off the left side of the road, a report from the Virginia State Police said.

Jones overcorrected, and the ATV traveled back into the road and overturned.

Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the report indicated the crash was under investigation.

Jones worked at Lawless Welding and Fabrications in Fieldale.

"Today is a sad day at Lawless," President Chris Lawless said on his Facebook page. "It's hard to lose anyone, especially one who makes the whole shop a better place and has great talent."