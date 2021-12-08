Spencer man with long criminal record back in jail

A Spencer man is in jail after leading police through two states before being apprehended in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
Eric Lee Baliles, 43, was a fugitive from Patrick, Henry and Franklin counties, and police from those jurisdictions as well as the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshall Service had been searching for Baliles for weeks leading up to his arrest on Nov. 17, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said.
"Baliles was wanted from our jurisdiction for felony breaking and entering and grand larceny and for a probation violation," said Smith. "He is named as the accused in felony warrants for recently breaking into a property on Virginia-North Carolina Road in the Moorefield Store area of the county."
Baliles was extradited back to Virginia and was arraigned in Patrick County General District Court on Dec. 2.
Smith said Henry County deputies began a vehicle pursuit in Henry County, and the pursuit ended in Rockingham County.
Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Brinegar-Vipperman told the Martinsville Bulletin that Baliles has been in and out of jail for over 20 years, mostly due to substance abuse issues and violations of addiction programs that judges had sentenced Baliles to over that same period.
In February 2020 Baliles was jailed in Henry County on 15 counts of probation violation in what had become a long criminal record.
That record started in July 1997, four days before his 19th birthday, in Patrick County. Over a five month period he was convicted of committing grand larceny 11 times, break and enter five times, tamper with or damage a vehicle three times, petit larceny three times, theft of a firearm and trespass.
Baliles either pleaded guilty or was found guilty in every instance and was sentenced to a total of 92 years in prison with all but six months suspended.
Over the 2-month period from December 1998 to January 1999, Baliles accumulated 12 break and enter charges, six grand larcenies, 2 petit larcenies, and one charge of destroying property.
As before, Baliles pleaded guilty or was found guilty of all the charges and the court added another 107 years and seven months in prison. All but 3 years and seven months of the time was suspended.
In February 1999 Baliles escaped custody, records show. After he was caught, another six months was added to his jail term.
In August 1999 Baliles had 72 years in prison reinstated on 24 counts of parole violation. Each count represented a 3-year reinstatement and all but two were made to run concurrently, effectively adding six more years of jail time.
After serving a decade in prison, Baliles was back out in 2010 and lived in the Richmond area for a while. There, he was caught for speeding, driving on a suspended license, assault and battery of a family member, unlawful entry and distributing an imitation controlled substance.
The court sentenced Baliles to five years in prison, and suspended four, so Baliles was back in jail for another year.
In 2012 Baliles spent six days in the Henry County jail after he was charged on two different occasions with speeding and driving on a suspended license.
For the next five years, Baliles’ name did not appear on any arrest reports, but in 2017 he was convicted of assault and spent 30 days in jail.
In April 2018, Baliles failed to appear in court and was charged with contempt. He spent four days in jail after police arrested him the following day.
Missing a court date triggered 11 violations of his probation, and this time Balliles was placed in the Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP).
CCAP is a sentencing option for those convicted of non-violent crimes that emphasizes re-entry and transitional services, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections website.
If accepted, participants must be on supervision for the duration of the program, and after successful completion, there is a recommended period of intensive supervision followed by at least one year of regular supervision.
One month later Baliles was charged in Franklin County for grand larceny, grand larceny auto theft, larceny of a firearm, enter a structure to commit assault and battery, and receive or buy stolen goods.
Another 21 parole violations were added to Baliles’ list, and each one was referred to the CCAP program.
Another 19 probation violations from Patrick County surfaced as a result of the ammunition charge.
Baliles is due in Henry County Circuit Court on Jan. 5 on multiple probation violation charges and is due back in Patrick County General District Court on Feb. 11 on charges of enter property to damage, grand larceny and elude or disregard police as well as more than 20 probation violations.
