Spencer man with long criminal record back in jail

In February 2020 Baliles was jailed in Henry County on 15 counts of probation violation in what had become a long criminal record.

That record started in July 1997, four days before his 19th birthday, in Patrick County. Over a five month period he was convicted of committing grand larceny 11 times, break and enter five times, tamper with or damage a vehicle three times, petit larceny three times, theft of a firearm and trespass.

Baliles either pleaded guilty or was found guilty in every instance and was sentenced to a total of 92 years in prison with all but six months suspended.

Over the 2-month period from December 1998 to January 1999, Baliles accumulated 12 break and enter charges, six grand larcenies, 2 petit larcenies, and one charge of destroying property.

As before, Baliles pleaded guilty or was found guilty of all the charges and the court added another 107 years and seven months in prison. All but 3 years and seven months of the time was suspended.

In February 1999 Baliles escaped custody, records show. After he was caught, another six months was added to his jail term.

