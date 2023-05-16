National Nurse's Week is part of a month-long celebration each year during the month of May and recognized by the American Nurses Association to help promote understanding and appreciation of the invaluable contributions of nurses.

May 1-7 is dedicated to cultivating and maintaining optimal mental health and physical well-being; May 8-14 is dedicated to honoring the work of nurses who lead, excel and innovate in our healthcare systems and communities, making them vital to transforming the future of healthcare; May 15-21 is dedicated to accessing resources and insights to guide the professional development of nurses so that they may lead or inspire during their professional nursing journey; and May 22-31 is dedicated to engaging with the community and helping to educate members of the community on what nurses do beyond the bedside, according to the National Association of Nurses.