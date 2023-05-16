During National Nurse's Week, Sportlanes gave to over 240 nurses gift certificates that included two free games of bowling and free shoe rental.
"We did this to honor and show our appreciation for all of the nurses," said Tammy Pearson.
National Nurse's Week is part of a month-long celebration each year during the month of May and recognized by the American Nurses Association to help promote understanding and appreciation of the invaluable contributions of nurses.
May 1-7 is dedicated to cultivating and maintaining optimal mental health and physical well-being; May 8-14 is dedicated to honoring the work of nurses who lead, excel and innovate in our healthcare systems and communities, making them vital to transforming the future of healthcare; May 15-21 is dedicated to accessing resources and insights to guide the professional development of nurses so that they may lead or inspire during their professional nursing journey; and May 22-31 is dedicated to engaging with the community and helping to educate members of the community on what nurses do beyond the bedside, according to the National Association of Nurses.