The spring fire season in Virginia goes into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday and remains through April 30, but if you are a Martinsville resident, the rules are more restrictive.

During this time of the year, state law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of woodlands, brush, or fields with dry grass or other flammable materials while burning between 4 p.m. and midnight is allowed. This is not the case in the city of Martinsville.

“The city ordinance for burning year-round requires a person to be done by 8 p.m.,” said Martinsville Fire Chief Dan Howell. “What happens at the state level is between Feb. 15 and May 1 you can burn between 4 p.m. and midnight, but in the city of Martinsville you have to be done by 8 p.m.”

Howell said the same 300-foot rule applies within the city limits as it does for the rest of the state.

Due to weather conditions, available fuel and increased recreational activity, the possibility of wildfires surges this time of year. Last week, several wildfires were contained in western regions of the state, a release from the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) stated Tuesday.

An interactive fire and smoke map produced by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) indicated a 125-acre wildfire in Bedford County had been contained by noon Tuesday but the fire left smoke-filled skies that stretched from Pulaski and Beckley, West Virginia, in the west to just south of Washington, D.C., and just north of Richmond.

Additional fires were also reported between Gretna and Altavista in Pittsylvania County and just east of Wytheville near the Jefferson National Forest.

“They put the burning ban in effect this time of year because of the low humidity and high winds,” said Howell. “In the city, houses are so close together that when a brush fire gets out of control, it’s easy to damage your own property or someone else’s property and that’s not something we want to see.”

Specifically, in the city of Martinsville, even if you burn during permitted times, you can only put fire to paper, cardboard, leaves and tree, yard and garden trimmings located on the premises of private residences.

Proper material may only be burned on the premises of the private residence where the material is located and must be in a pile less than 5 feet in diameter and less than 3 feet high, unless prior approval is obtained from Howell or an on-duty fire department officer or is fully contained within a box or cage of metal or other noncombustible material.

During the spring burning season, the allowed time for open burning in the city is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The rest of the year, the time is restricted to between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In addition to the 300-foot rule, all open burning within the city limits of Martinsville must be done at least 50 feet from any occupied building, unless the occupant has given prior permission for burning closer.

You may not leave an outdoor fire in the city unattended or allow it to spread to a neighbor’s property.

The Martinsville Fire Department recommends that anyone considering burning during the allowed time make sure the wind is calm, the ground is damp, the 300-foot rules is observed, there is a cleared safety strip around the burn area, there are no trees or power lines overhead, help is nearby, you are able to commit to attending to the fire until it is dead out and you can get a garden hose to the fire area if necessary.

If you have any additional questions about outdoor burning, you are invited to call the Martinsville Fire and EMS Department at 276-403-5325.

Although Virginia also has a wildfire season in the fall, more than 60% of the commonwealth’s annual average of 700 wildfires occur in the spring, especially in March and April. Rising temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions increase the potential for wildfires and make them harder to extinguish, the VDOF release stated.

Violation of the burning law is a Class 3 misdemeanor and punishable with a fine of up to $500. Those who allow a fire to “escape” may be liable for the cost of suppressing a fire and any resulting property damage, the release stated.

“The 4 p.m. burning law is one of the most important tools we have in the prevention of wildfires in Virginia,” said VDOF Director of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller in the release. “The number one cause of wildfires in the Commonwealth is escaped debris burning and the 4 p.m. burning law goes a long way toward reducing the risk associated with wildfires each year. VDOF coordinates closely with local firefighters and first responders across Virginia, so please call 911 to report a fire.”