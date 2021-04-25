Stable COVID-19 caseloads not a positive sign, UVa says. With more vaccines, the numbers should be dropping.

These variants — basically altered versions of the original coronavirus strain — spread more easily and can cause more severe illness.

In the Pittsyvania-Danville Health District, only one case of the B.1.1.7 variant has been detected. In the nearby West Piedmont Health District — an area including Martinsville along with Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — nine cases of that variant have surfaced leading to three hospitalizations.

Across the commonwealth, variants are impacting the 20 to 29 age group the most.

Vaccinations

Virginia is more than halfway to herd immunity, the UVa report said. That's a level at which a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated — or have immunity from previously suffering from COVID-19 — and the virus isn't able to spread as easily to others who are susceptible.

"However, many more Virginians need to get vaccinated to get vaccination coverage levels to 75-80%," UVa researchers wrote.

Also, daily doses of vaccines dropped last week across the state. Officials in Southern Virginia health districts point to a slowing demand for the shots of protection, even as everyone over the age of 16 is now eligible.