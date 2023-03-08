New College Institute’s Robotics Team 1262, the STAGS (Students Technologically Advancing for Greater Success), participated in their first competition of the season as part of the FIRST Chesapeake District. The tournament was held Friday through Sunday in Blacksburg.

More than 110 high school teams competed in the FIRST Robotics Competition Challenge, CHARGED UP. Each match presents challenges to overcome, repairs to be made and insights on how design and capabilities can be improved. The STAGS, under new leadership, ranked 14 in the overall standings.

STAG members have been practicing together six days a week since early January to create a fully working, personable, functional robot with a purpose and even a name, "ClankerR."

“The STAGS 1262 FIRST Chesapeake Robotics Team has been called 'iconic' by so many people this weekend. We are known for our awesome uniforms, respect for other teams and mentors, and the FIRST Robotics Core Values,” stated team leader Joanie Petty in a press release.

FIRST Robotics is an international program in which teams of high school students to design, build and program robots to compete in a series of challenges.