Staples, Bires-Grodensky take Grand Prize in DFTA; Chapman-Davis, Crabtree-Kidd teams also take top honors

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky's beautiful completion of their assigned and featured dances blew the audience away and won them the Grand Prize in Dancing for the Arts 2022.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2019, the tradition of this dance competition has been put on hold. The couples resumed preparations for the fifth annual competition in the fall of 2021.

“These volunteer dancers are community leaders,” said Heidi Pinkston, executive director of Piedmont Arts.

The competition was made up of eight competing couples that have put in long hours of practice to help raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville and Henry County.

The judges for this year’s event were Aji Dixon, Pedro Szalay and Samantha Mahoney.

Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler danced the swing dance, a fast-paced dance filled with lots of swinging and bouncing, as their assigned dance and their featured dance was to a compilation of several songs.

Bowles wore a black flapper dress with gold accents and Chandler wore a white dress shirt with suspenders and black slacks.

The audience called out a cheer at a daring dance move and again loudly at the end of their dance.

One judge said that it “felt like we were in a 1920s speakeasy” and they were awarded a nine from all three judges.

The duo was trained for the competition by Stacey Davis.

Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd performed the Paso Doble, a Spanish dance full of marching steps, as their assigned dance and for their featured dance they chose the song “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

Crabtree was wearing a long black and red shirt with a long sleeved black top and Kidd was wearing what looked like a traditional bull fighting suit.

The audience cheered throughout the performance and grew even louder at the completion of their dance.

One judge said that their “foot precision was on point” and they were given a 10 by all three judges.

Their dancing coach was Jane Leizer.

Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson were assigned the waltz, an elegant ballroom dance, as their first dance and then chose to dance to Lionel Richie’s “Dancing on the Ceiling” for their featured dance. Deacon was wearing a black coat over a sparkly green dress that was revealed halfway through the performance with the removal of her coat. Wilson wore a black suit with a matching sparkly green vest.

The audience roared with applause at the completion of their dance and all three judges gave them a score of eight.

They were coached by Stacey Davis.

Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams executed the Tango, a sensual dance originated in Argentina, as their assigned dance and chose Travis Tritt’s “Honky Tonk” as the song for their featured dance.

Holyfield-Quirk wore a red flower in her hair and a short, black, flowing dress. Williams was dressed in a bright red button-down shirt with black suspenders and pants.

The audience gasped as Williams dipped his partner dramatically. The judges said they liked that the dance “was spicy” and all three gave them a score of nine.

They trained for their dances with Catherine Rodenbough.

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg completed the Cha Cha, a quick, flirty dance, as their assigned dance and chose the song “Cold As Stone” by Kaskade for their featured dance.

Lackey was dressed up in a multi-colored, flowing dress and Hogg, a black dress shirt and pants with light-up rainbow suspenders, hat and bow tie.

The audience gasped when Hogg dramatically spun his hat off the stage and the judges commented that they had “nice chemistry” and gave the couple an eight across the board.

Stacey Davis was in charge of their dance coaching.

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis danced the quick step, an elegant and glamorous dance, as their assigned dance and then chose to dance to the song “Finesse” by Bruno Mars for their featured dance.

Chapman wore a green swirling dress and Davis, a gray dress shirt and black pants.

The audience almost never stopped cheering and clapping throughout the performance and many stood up to applaud at the end. The judges commented that their dance was just “awesome, awesome, awesome” and each of them gave the dancers a 10.

Their dance coaching was overseen by Catherine Rodenbough.

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky performed the Salsa, a Latin dance full of spins and turns, as their assigned dance and selected Nelly and Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” for their featured dance.

Staples was dressed in a sparkling red dress and Bires-Grodensky, a sheer black shirt covered in sparkles and black pants. The audience clapped along to the beat of the song and cheered frequently.

“I believe the Spanish word is ‘caliente,’” said one of the judges and gave the pair and eight from each judge.

Their dance training was done by Shannon Hornsby.

Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank were assigned the foxtrot, a smooth and flowy dance, as their first dance and they chose to dance to “All That Jazz” from the musical “Chicago” for their featured dance.

Strayer wore a long blue dress decorated with sparkles and Shank, a black suit with matching blue vest. The audience broke out in applause three times during the dance when they performed daring moves where Strayer was spun around and the judges scored the duo a nine across the board.

Their dancing coach was Jane Leizer.

All of the teams completed their featured dances after intermission, when voting was already closed, but their dances were full of character. One even required zombie makeup and outfits and another cowboy hats and boots.

The winning couple, Staples and Bires-Grodensky, who had the highest score through a combination of votes from the audience, as well as online voting, and scores from the judges, took home the grand prize of a first place trophy.