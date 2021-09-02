Starbucks is coming to Martinsville

Martinsville will soon have its own Starbucks.
The Lester Group has begun construction on what will be a new 7,500 square foot shopping center at the corner of Commonwealth Boulevard and Liberty Street, and Starbucks will be the anchor of the center, a release stated.
The construction will include elevated outdoor seating with a full canopy, ceiling fans and heat lamps, allowing for operation year-round.
Starbucks will occupy a third of the property, including a two-lane drive thru.
"We are extremely excited to partner with Starbucks to bring their brand and services to Martinsville and Henry County," Donna Morrison, VP of Lester Properties, said in the release.
Construction of the building is projected to be complete in March, and then Starbucks will complete the interior and buildout.
Starbucks is expected to be in operation in Martinsville by next summer at 101 Commonwealth Blvd.
Two other businesses will also be located on the property, but they have not been named.
"We have a lease out for signature with one operation, and another lease being finalized," Morrison said in the release. "We will release the other business names once we've been given approval to do so. We are very excited to partner with these two other operations and look forward to making a formal announcement to the community very soon."
A fourth area of about 1,800 square feet next to Starbucks remains available.
Starbucks was founded in Seattle, Wash., in 1971 and now has more than 30,000 retail stores in 83 markets.
The Lester Group has real estate development properties and business operations in Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia. The company has been in business for 125 years and is headquartered in Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.