Starbucks is coming to Martinsville

Martinsville will soon have its own Starbucks.

The Lester Group has begun construction on what will be a new 7,500 square foot shopping center at the corner of Commonwealth Boulevard and Liberty Street, and Starbucks will be the anchor of the center, a release stated.

The construction will include elevated outdoor seating with a full canopy, ceiling fans and heat lamps, allowing for operation year-round.

Starbucks will occupy a third of the property, including a two-lane drive thru.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Starbucks to bring their brand and services to Martinsville and Henry County," Donna Morrison, VP of Lester Properties, said in the release.

Construction of the building is projected to be complete in March, and then Starbucks will complete the interior and buildout.

Starbucks is expected to be in operation in Martinsville by next summer at 101 Commonwealth Blvd.

Two other businesses will also be located on the property, but they have not been named.