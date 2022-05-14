Startup MHC awards take the cake: Dessert-makers among 13 companies awarded $37K

The future of local business is looking sweet, with more than $35,000 in awards announced Friday during the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG)'s Startup MHC program, held in Council Chambers.

The awardees completed an entrepreneurial program that lasted for 8 weeks and were provided training through Patrick and Henry Community College and received help from C-PEG, Longwood Small Business Development Center, SCORE, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, staff from the city and county, local entrepreneurs and past graduates of the program.

Nearly a third of the awards went to companies which make desserts.

The Cheesecake Lady, owned by Tara Lucas, was awarded $5,552.25. “She brought samples to the pitch, and I thought we were all going to be in a sugar coma,” quipped Chamber President Lisa Watkins. The money will go towards paying for ovens.

Something Sweet & the Word for Your Soul, owned by Keisha Rivalte and Courtney Rainier, was awarded $5,000. Watkins said that the business also “contributed to our sugar coma” at the pitch meeting. The money will go towards supporting their food truck.

Pam Cobler’s business, Cobler Consulting LLC, was awarded $1,200. Cobler is writing a book series, and the money will go toward her legal and accounting needs. Cobler also attended the marketing workshop and will receive around $4,500 from that.

Stick’s Welding, owned by Derrick Scales, was awarded $4,145.40. The money will go towards a welder and related equipment

Joseph Harrill’s business, Leatherwood Products, was awarded $4,000.77. The business will provide customized woodworking equipment, and the money will cover the costs of a laser engraver and a CNC router.

Melinda Pritchett’s business, Creative Contouring by Melinda, was awarded $4,000. The business will assist customers to beautify their bodies, and the money is going towards the cost of body contouring equipment. Pritchett also attended the marketing workshop and will receive additional support through that as well.

Lori Hodges and Jeremey Hodges, owners of Bear Claw Leatherworks, were awarded $2,854.25. That money will go towards the cost of a Cobra sewing machine package.

And Love, owned by Kia Penn and Terrance Carter, was awarded $2,604.89. The business, said Watkins, creates “unique custom gifts” and the money will go toward a laser engraver.

Joshua Lawson’s business, Faithfull Service Lawn Care, was awarded $2,100. The money will cover the cost of purchasing a closed in trailer to haul lawn equipment. Lawson also attended the marketing workshop and will receive a wrap for the trailer.

Tracie Hampton’s business GAPS Healthcare, PLLC was awarded $2,025. The business will offer behavioral health care practice, and the money is for an EKG machine and defibrillators. Watkins said that the panel who judged the businesses found out just how needed mental health service is in the community.

Jenny Yates business, Four Rivers Counseling, was awarded $1,550. The money will cover paneling for insurance and electronic health records. Yates also attended the marketing workshop which earned her additional support for that as well.

Schaquoria Barbour’s business, Naturally Enchanted, was awarded $1,372.50. The business will make small batches of natural beauty products, and the money will go towards costs of industrial mixers and molds.

OakStone Health and Nutrition, is owned by Samantha Turner, was awarded $867.50. The money will go towards nutrition education and cooking equipment for the business. Turner said she also went to a separate marketing workshop which earned her marketing and online web presence through the SoVa Task Force through GO Virginia Region 3.

About the program

All participants received their training free of cost, and all participants who open a business will receive a 1-year free membership to the MHC Chamber of Commerce.

Including this year’s graduates, the program has had over 253 graduates and awarded $334,622 in funding to 48 businesses. The success rate of its completers is at 86%; it has created 190 new jobs and more than $3.5 million in new capital investment, Watkins said.

“The willingness that they have to put their dreams and aspirations on the line and put a business plan together and go for it, for a lot of you I know that’s a tough decision,” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “I feel great about every one of you that’s here today.”

The Startup MHC program began as a Community Business Launch Grant through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and “it had a really small footprint in the uptown Martinsville area," Watkins said.

“Thanks to just a visionary leader in our community, Clay Campbell, it’s been expanded since that time to include the entire city footprint as well as Henry County,” she said.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.