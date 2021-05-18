State agency recommends funding to help create new 117-acre park in Henry County

Once the state recommends a project it must be approved by the National Park Service, a process that takes months for officials to prepare.

“County staff is currently performing due diligence activities and plans to submit the required information to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation by the first of June,” Pace said. “A complete package will be submitted by the Department of Conservation and Recreation to the National Park Service shortly thereafter and we expect authorization from the National Park Service by the fall.”

Once Henry County receives the matching grant, it must open the land to the public for its intended purpose within three years.

“When considered together, the acquired parcels will significantly improve access to the Smith River and Smith River Sports Complex, preserve the riparian corridor along the Smith River shoreline and increase open space reserved for future recreational opportunities,” a notification of the project stated on Henry County’s website. “Once completed, the proposed acquisition and transfer will ultimately expand public park amenities, owned and operation by Henry County, that are available to the public 365 days of the year.”