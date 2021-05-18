State agency recommends funding to help create new 117-acre park in Henry County

Henry County is developing a 117-acre park adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex that may include walking trails, wildlife observation areas, camping facilities and other recreational opportunities.
In late April, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation recommended only three projects for matching grants through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and Local Assistance Program, and the new “Riverview Park” in Henry County made the list.
“This past winter, Henry County applied for funding,” said Tim Pace, Henry County’s director of engineering. “The application sought funding to purchase a 56-acre parcel of land, which sits adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex, and another parcel, 60.8 acres, owned by a local foundation, will be donated to serve as a match to a $495,000 grant.
“Combined, the two properties will create 117 acres of land dedicated to recreational purposes.”
The 56-acre Vipperman parcel sits adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex and would be purchased with LWCF funding and reserved in perpetuity for increasing open space outdoor recreation opportunities.
That 60.8-acre parcel is owned by Martinsville NEWCO, and although the name of the local foundation that will donate the property has not been disclosed, the owner and The Harvest Foundation share the same post office box, No. 5183, for receiving mail.
Once the state recommends a project it must be approved by the National Park Service, a process that takes months for officials to prepare.
“County staff is currently performing due diligence activities and plans to submit the required information to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation by the first of June,” Pace said. “A complete package will be submitted by the Department of Conservation and Recreation to the National Park Service shortly thereafter and we expect authorization from the National Park Service by the fall.”
Once Henry County receives the matching grant, it must open the land to the public for its intended purpose within three years.
“When considered together, the acquired parcels will significantly improve access to the Smith River and Smith River Sports Complex, preserve the riparian corridor along the Smith River shoreline and increase open space reserved for future recreational opportunities,” a notification of the project stated on Henry County’s website. “Once completed, the proposed acquisition and transfer will ultimately expand public park amenities, owned and operation by Henry County, that are available to the public 365 days of the year.”
The existing golf driving range, pavilion, restrooms, open space and Smith River Sports Complex River Access point to the Smith River Blueway will remain and continue to be accessible to the public when Riverview Park is completed.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 established a federal reimbursement program for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas. The program is a federal, state and local partnership and counties, cities, towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments and state agencies are eligible to compete for funding.
This year’s application process ended in December, and last month a total of almost $4.6 million was requested to fund the purchase of land at NOVA Parks in Fairfax County, property along Dock Street in Richmond, for $2.1 million, and one of the two parcels that will become Riverview Park in Henry County.
A key feature of the program is that all of the assisted areas must be opened and maintained, in perpetuity, as public outdoor recreation areas. This requirement ensures their use for future generations.
Virginia has received more than $76 million in assistance from the National Park Service to help make more than 400 projects possible.
Said Pace: “Henry County is fortunate to receive this funding, which will further outdoor recreational opportunities in the region."
