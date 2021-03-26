State money funds local airport projects

Out of $6.54 million awarded to 27 airports across the commonwealth, almost 20% of it is coming to two airports here in Southside.

The money, awarded by the Virginia Aviation Board, will be used to fund 40 projects that will improve the airports and the services they provide, a release stated.

The airport receiving the most funding in this award cycle is Danville Regional Airport, which was awarded almost $1.2 million for taxiway and hangar site development projects.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly $34,000 will go to the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Henry County for land acquisition needed for runway expansion.

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Rod Hall, chair of the Virginia Aviation Board. “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

Mark Flynn, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation, said, “We had a terrific mix of small, medium and large improvement projects that went before the Board of Aviation. And the $6.54 million the Board approved is one of the largest awards ever to support general aviation regional, community and local service airports in Virginia.”

Almost $3 million was shared between Gordonsville Municipal Airport in Gordonsville, Lake County Regional Airport in Clarksville, Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise and Stafford Regional Airport in Fredericksburg, the release said.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.