State officials say there is money for housing rehab in Martinsville

A half-day visit by state officials last week has given reason for local officials to believe there may be an alternative to demolishing neglected houses in Martinsville.

On Wednesday last week, three state housing officials and a representative from Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office (R-Salem) met with city officials and property owners in the meeting room of the Ground Floor on Church Street to discuss alternate options for a growing list of houses to be demolished in the city.

Martinsville, now described in City Council meetings as a community with a housing shortage for working-class residents, may have options to consider other than budgeting money for tearing houses down.

“There are two houses on Fayette Street and another house on Swanson Street that they said should be saved,” said Council Member Danny Turner, who scheduled the event. “We went to Paradise Inn on Fayette Street and although it can’t be saved, the city owns the lots on each side of the building, so there are options.”

Chris Thompson, Director of Strategic Housing of Virginia; Toni Ostrowski, Managing Director of Home Ownership of Virginia; and Michael Urban, Director of Homeowner Lending of Virgini,a met with Thatcher Stanley, field representative for Congressman Morgan Griffith; Mark McCaskill, Martinsville Director of Community Development; and property owners Tim Martin and Jeff Sadler at the Ground Floor before heading out for a bus tour of properties in the city set for demolition. Sadler came to the area in August 2019 as the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation’ Coordinator for Housing and Revitalization.

“We went to First Street and looked at two houses, and there were houses on Pony Place, Pine Hall and Carver Court that can be saved,” Turner said. “What I heard from everyone is that we have plenty of houses that could be saved.”

Turner said they visited the former site of American Furniture and the former BB&T building uptown that is owned by the city, looked at houses on Askin Street and came back to City Hall to discuss what they learned.

“We are appreciative for Mr. Turner taking us around,” said Thompson. “For us, we’re really excited to see how much potential there is. Since the city owns some of the property there are good things that can happen quickly. We agree with that. We just need to match up the need with the resources that we have and bring in some other partners, do a deeper dive, understand the potential with a variety of resources and pair them up.”

Thompson said the next step is to list out the houses and resources and begin reaching out to partners that “have abilities to come in and add capacity.”

“The next step will be to talk with those partners coming in and doing more intensive research around these properties,” Thompson said. “We will determine specifically what it will take ... maybe some of these houses are too far gone so we make that determination and for the ones that are viable we prepare cost estimates.”

Thompson said the West Piedmont Planning District will be included in the conversation because of their “grant management capacity.”

“We want to make sure we have them at the table and one we have a handle on the inventory, we start lining up resources,” Thompson said. “Once we bring in other funders we will begin improving the properties.”

McCaskill explained the nuances involved in the city’s planning and the others at the table conversed with one another using terminology of the trade with what appeared to be complete understanding of one another.

“There is plenty of money on the table,” said Turner. “On the federal side, we qualified under the Department of Agriculture, but the city never asked for any of the money. Congressman Griffith told me that he had nine earmarks for things like this, and no one asked for the money. He suggested we hit one area and make a big splash, and I said, ‘Fayette Street and Southside.’”

Turner explained that during recent City Council tours the Fayette Street area was in better condition than expected, but Southside was worse.

“I was encouraged,” said Turner. “This is the first time these guys had been to Martinsville, and they were surprised how clean the place was and how inviting we were. We haven’t aggressively gone after the owners of these properties and we know that when 35% of the value of the property is owed to the city then there are things you can do.”

Said Thompson: “With the city displaying leadership and wanting to be the catalyst for change with the assets they control, I can’t say enough. Today has been a great first step.”