UPDATED: Bassett woman dies in head-on collision on Blackberry Road

A Bassett woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving strayed across the center line of Blackberry Road and struck a trailer-truck head-on.

Elizabeth Spencer Willard, 88, of Bassett died when her southbound 2015 Ford Fusion collided with a 2016 Freightliner at about 11:06 a.m., the Virginia State Police reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred at 1310 Blackberry Road, between the intersection of Blackberry Park Circle and Out-A-Way Drive. Willard died at the scene.

William Martin, 28, of Martinsville, the driver of the Freightliner, not injured.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the crash, which remains under investigation by VSP trooper B. Deloatch.