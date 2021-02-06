Statistical updates lead to 9 new deaths from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Health officials say a data update – not that huge surge in cases last month – is the reason nine new deaths have been recorded in the West Piedmont Health District in the past two days.
The Virginia Department of Health reported two more deaths on Saturday following seven on Friday, which had equaled the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began.
Seven matches the total from Aug. 19 and trails only the record 10 deaths posted twice (on Sept. 15 and Jan. 28).
That's now 14 deaths in the district since Feb. 1 and 28 deaths in the past nine days reported by the VDH
These deaths could've occurred just about any time recently, because VDH typically waits to confirm cause on death certificates before adding to its database. All statistics are tracked by a person's residence.
And Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, epidemiologist, in the West Piedmont Health District, said those data delays are the reason for this spike in deaths.
“Deaths were identified as a result of the continuous process of vital record updates by VHD Central Office staff,” Ortiz-Garcia said in an email forwarded by district spokesperson Nancy Bell. “None of these deaths are associated with the first half of the month of January.”
January was the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 42 lives lost in the district to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There were also a record 2,723 cases last month.
These most recent deaths were five residents of Henry County, three from Franklin County and one from Martinsville.
They pushed the district’s death toll to 188. Henry County has had 88 of those, and Franklin County has 39 and Martinsville 37.
We don’t know much about victims, but we know that six of them were at least 80 years old. Two others were between the ages of 70 and 79. Those two age categories that have accounted for 142 of the district’s deaths. The other victim was in his 60s.
Seven were men, and two were women. Seven were white and two Black.
Meanwhile, cases and hospitalizations rose again on Friday but fell on Saturday back to levels of the past several days, and a dozen new cases were added to the largest outbreak at a long-term-care facility, which is at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.
Latest COVID-19 data
|Unknown field 1
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Henry County
|3,866
|258
|83
|5,207
|820
|Martinsville
|1,420
|117
|37
|87
|12
|Patrick County
|1104
|82
|29
|1,109
|170
|Franklin County
|3,472
|116
|39
|5,386
|692
|West Piedmont total
|9,862
|573
|188
|14.60%
|11,789
|1,694
|Danville
|3,852
|204
|71
|5,958
|805
|Pittsylvania County
|4,357
|148
|46
|16.40%
|4,524
|553
|Virginia
|526,176
|22,035
|6,773
|10.50%
|843,442
|178,708
But Ortiz-Garcia said that outbreak’s role in the statistical gains was “none.”
“Some of the cases presented today [Friday] are attributed to data updates,” she said. “The same is true for hospitalization numbers.”
Mulberry Creek, which was added to the state’s database of outbreaks on Jan. 8, now is up to 144 cases (it was 132 last Friday, the day each week the database is updated) from among residents and staff. There also have been six deaths attributed there, but no new ones this past week.
Officials of Kissito Healthcare, which owns the facility, have said they have been aggressive about testing everyone continuously, isolating positive residents and quarantining employees.
There also is an ongoing outbreak at Martinsville Health & Rehab, but its case count remained at 39. Death count at that facility is probably one or two, because the state’s site shows there are cases but doesn’t include the number as a privacy protection.
VDH reported there were 150 new cases in the district during the past two days, which left the 7-day average at 54, and there were 11 new hospitalizations.
Henry County had 56 of the new cases and five of the hospitalizations. Franklin County reported 52 cases and two hospitalizations. Patrick County had 19 cases and three hospitalizations, and Martinsville had 23, and each had a new hospitalization.
There is positive news on the vaccination side, though, a process that has had district employees extremely busy.
“I have never been this busy in my life, and my colleagues seem to be running at the same feverish rate,” Bell said in the email.
As of Saturday morning 11,789 residents of the health district had had at least one dose of a vaccine, and 1,694 were fully vaccinated (with two doses of either serum from Pfizer or Moderna).
Those figures represent an 18.7% increase of first shots since Thursday and a 22.7% increase on those now fully covered.
Health officials do remind, though that even after the second dose there is a 3-week period before the vaccines are fully protective. Masks, social distancing and hand-washing will remain important.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
