Statistical updates lead to 9 new deaths from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

These most recent deaths were five residents of Henry County, three from Franklin County and one from Martinsville.

They pushed the district’s death toll to 188. Henry County has had 88 of those, and Franklin County has 39 and Martinsville 37.

We don’t know much about victims, but we know that six of them were at least 80 years old. Two others were between the ages of 70 and 79. Those two age categories that have accounted for 142 of the district’s deaths. The other victim was in his 60s.

Seven were men, and two were women. Seven were white and two Black.

Meanwhile, cases and hospitalizations rose again on Friday but fell on Saturday back to levels of the past several days, and a dozen new cases were added to the largest outbreak at a long-term-care facility, which is at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.

But Ortiz-Garcia said that outbreak’s role in the statistical gains was “none.”

“Some of the cases presented today [Friday] are attributed to data updates,” she said. “The same is true for hospitalization numbers.”