Steady rains causes some flooding in Henry County as Smith River rises

Flood waters rose in in the region as a steady rains — heavy at times — settled in Thursday and helped fuel significant flooding to the Dan River and points east.

The Smith River rose quickly, contributing to the downstream flooding, as the National Weather Service reported that about 2.74 inches of rain had fallen in Martinsville since midnight.

Rainfall amounts could be greater west and south of Henry County, where flash-flood warnings were issued several times during the day.

Patrick County Public Schools announced all classes would be virtual for the second day in a row because of hazardous road conditions.

“Further announcements regarding meal and packet pickup will be communicated by each individual school,” Superintendent Dean Gilbert wrote in an email, adding that 12-month employees will report on normal schedule.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danville Schools are closed on Friday, and Pittsylvania County is evaluating its needs.

Waters rose near Appalachian Trail in Fieldale, and a driver who lost control wound up in surging water.