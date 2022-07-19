Stipends approved for PSA employees

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) Board voted unanimously Monday night to approve stipends for its employees commensurate with a similar stipend approved for many County employees.

In June, the Henry County Board of Supervisors approved stipends for County employees who had not previously received stipends during the fiscal year. To be eligible for the stipend, the employee must have worked for the County for a least one year as of June 30.

Full-time employees were made eligible for a one-time payment of $1,200, and part-time employees averaging at least 20 hours a week were made eligible for $600.

PSA Manager Dale Wagoner recommended that the Board consider granting stipends to PSA employees in a similar fashion as the County.

Many of the County and PSA employees share responsibilities across both organizations, including Wagoner who serves as both the PSA manager and the Henry County administrator.

Traditionally the Boards have attempted to mirror compensation changes and incentives for all County and PSA employees.

The fiscal impact of the approved one-time stipend is approximately $72,576.

The PSA Board meeting was held Monday at the CCAT Center at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, where the Board learned a U.S. Department of Transportation grant application to help fund U.S. Route 220 highway improvement near Commonwealth Crossing has been filed and a funding decision is expected by this fall; PSA sitework at Crown Holdings is approximately 98 percent complete; C.W. Cauley and Son has begun grading activities at Lot 5 where a 7-acre pad is expected to be complete by the fall; and Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has begun installing gas lines to and within the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

In other matters, the PSA Board:

Learned of preventative maintenance worked performed along Susan and Ferndale Drive and Ferndale, Chatmoss and Turner Ashby Court.

Learned of repairs to water leaks on Seminole and Maple Drive, Buena Road and Leatherwood Circle.

Learned of service line repair along Sustainable Way, John Redd Boulevard, Blue Ridge Lane, Marshall Way, Monta Vista Drive, Beaver Ridge Road, Village Court, Fairystone Park Highway, Mulberry Road, Alma Boulevard, Southland Drive, Chatmoss Court, Stones Dairy Road, A.L. Philpott Highway, Clarence Martin Road, Hanover Place and Chatmoss Court Extension.

Learned a preliminary design of John Redd Boulevard and Second Street is underway and funding applications have been submitted for projects in Fieldale, Horsepasture Price Road, Rockhill Stones Dairy Road, Stoney Mountain Road and Philpott Water Filtration Plant.

Learned that contracts have been awarded to Prillaman and Pace for work on Preston Road and to C.W. Cauley and Son for service work along Marigold Road and Evergreen Drive. The Spencer-Preston Road water line installation is now 95% complete, where 114 of the possible 160 residents there have signed up for water service.